TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three people joining the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, one from Tabor, and one from rural Yankton. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Walter Rentsch. Pat Achlie-Roth gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Iesley Stone who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “persevere,” which means to persist in a state, enterprise, or undertaking in spite of counter influences, opposition, or discouragement. Janice Stone gave a 8-10 minute speech from the Dynamic Leadership Pathways manual, Level III, contact with your audience, titled “Grounded,” which was about releasing negative charges from your body. Walter Rentsch conducted Table Topics by asking members impromptu questions to respond to. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Teresa Rentsch evaluated Janice Stone’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Vernon Arens who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “persevere” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Vernon Arens who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Steve Hamilton.
Toastmaster Iesley Stone presented virtual trophies to Janice Stone for best speaker, Teresa Rentsch for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by Walter Rentsch. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a Halloween potluck supper on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Creighton, Elk Point, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton, and enjoyed a variety of Halloween dishes including Ghoulish Roadkill Casserole, Witches’ Hair Casserole, Entrails Pasta Casserole, Stomach Con-tents Stew, Skull Be-Deviled Eggs, Spider-Web Deviled Eggs, Bewitched Deviled Eggs, Black Tick Seed Buns, Frankenstein Parts Tossed & Thrown Salad, Spooky Cole Slaw #1, Creepy Crawly Potato Salad, Spooky Cole Slaw #2, Autumn Leaf-Topped Cake, Cracked Skull Pecan Pie, Mega-Man Muffins, Chocolate-Covered Eyeballs, Chocolate-Covered Smashed Fingers, Spider-Web Fudge, Spooky Bat Peanut Butter Swirl Brownies, Stumbled Dessert Bars, Cupcakes with Whipped Brain Frosting, and Smashed Pumpkin Pie with Beaten & Whipped Topping.
President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the treasurer’s report. It was announced that Governor Kristi Noem issued a proclamation making October General Aviation Appreciation Month in South Dakota. Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser will issue a proclamation on October 25 making October General Aviation Appreciation Month in Yankton. Denny Martens announced that the taxilane project at the Vermillion Airport was complete.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. A holiday party is planned for Dec. 12. The YRAA has 99 members. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Minerva’s at noon. President Kathy Quinlivan called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming events. Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts Association, announced there is an exhibit from Prairie Quilt Guild with a First Friday event on Nov. 5 — all are welcome. She also stated YAA will participate in Harvest Halloween this Saturday, including an artist exhibit/sale. Kristi Tacke, Riverfront Broadcasting, announced 100 Women of Yankton will have their next distribution meeting Nov. 4 at the Elk’s. Paula Tacke, Mead Museum, announced there were a few tickets available for the museum overnight event.
The presenters were Todd Larson, Director of Parks & Recreation; Brittany Orr, Recreation Coordinator; and Brittany LaCroix, Events Coordinator from the City of Yankton. An over-view of projects and services provided by the department was provided including the Heuther Aquatics Center, Summit Activities Center, Westside Park Master Plan, YFAA Archery Events, Harvest Halloween, and Festival of Lights.
The next meeting will be held at Minerva’s on Monday, Nov. 1, at noon. Kristi Tacke and Whitney Devine will present information on 100 Women of Yankton.
