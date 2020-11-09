New at the Yankton Community Library this week Nov. 6, 2020
LARGE PRINT
- “The Illness Lesson” by Clare Beams, fiction
- “The Moonglow Sisters” by Lori Wilde, fiction
- “Of Literature and Lattes” by Katherine Reay, fiction
- “These Ghosts are Family” by Maisy Card, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
- “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” by Rachel Hollis, nonfiction
- “Don’t Be a Victim: Fighting Back Against America’s Crime Wave” by Nancy Grace, nonfiction
- “Don’t Lie to Me and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom” by Judge Jeanine Pirro, nonfiction
- “Who Not How: the Formula to Achieve Bigger Goals Through Accelerating Teamwork” by Dan Sullivan, nonfiction
- “Afterland” by Lauren Beukes, fiction
- “Christmas at the Island Hotel” by Jenny Colgan, fiction
- “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter, fiction
- “The Glass Kingdom” by Lawrence Osborne, fiction
- “His Only Wife” by Peace Adzo Medie, fiction
- “Curious George Hooray for Halloween” by Margaret Rey, fiction
- “Interference” by Brad Parks, fiction
- “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber, fiction
- “Lover at Last” by J.R. Ward, fiction
- “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, fiction
- “More Better Deals” by Joe R. Lansdale, fiction
- “Murder at Chateau sur Mer” by Alyssa Maxwell, fiction
- “Murder at Ochre Court” by Alyssa Maxwell, fiction
- “Paris Never Leaves You” by Ellen Feldman, fiction
- “Shakeup” by Stuart Woods, fiction
- “The Silence” by Don DeLillo, fiction
- “Stone Cold Heart” by Caz Frear, fiction
- “Three Perfect Liars” by Heidi Perks, fiction
- “An Unsettled Grave” by Bernard Schaffer, fiction
- “The Year of the Witching” by Alexis Henderson, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
- “The Big Questions Book of Sex and Consent” by Donna Freitas, nonfiction
- “Punching the Air” by Ibi Zoboi, fiction
- “Verify” by Joelle Charbonneau, fiction
- “Penultimate Quest” by Lars Brown, fiction, graphic novel
EASY READING BOOKS
- “How to Solve a Problem: the Rise (and Falls) of a Rock-Climbing Champion” by Ashima Shiraishi, nonfiction
- “Cozy” by Jan Brett, fiction
- “Curious George Votes” by Margret Rey, fiction
- “The Little Kitten” by Nicola Killen, fiction
- “Moo-Moo, I Love You!” by Tom Lichtenheld, fiction
- “Vampires of Blinsh” by Daniel Pinkwater, fiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
- “Guinness World Records 2021,” nonfiction
- “Awesome Dog 5000” by Justin Dean, fiction
- “Awesome Dog 5000 vs. Mayor Bossypants” by Justin Dean, fiction
- “The Vanderbeekers to The Rescue” by Karina Yan Glaser, fiction
- “Science Comics Cats Nature and Nurture” by Andy Hirsch, nonfiction, graphic novel
- “Nico Bravo and the Cellar Dwellers” by Mike Cavallaro, fiction, graphic novel
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
