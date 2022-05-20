Chad Herrmann is being honored as May’s HSC Employee of the Month.
Herrmann began as a teacher at HSC in December 1998 which adds up to 23 years of service. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with bachelor’s degrees in secondary education and speech communication.
“Chad consistently goes above and beyond to assure our students are given the best educational opportunities,” a co-worker said. “Any decisions he is involved with center around the student and what is best for their success.”
Herrmann mentors all new education staff at the school, the co-worker says, and sets an example with his professionalism, initiative, leadership, and consistent positive attitude.
His favorite part of the job is the people he works with, both patients and staff. “So many of the young people that come through the doors at HSC have challenges that have made getting an education difficult,” Herrmann says. “We may not be able to resolve every one of those issues here, but it’s nice to be able to do a small part to help students that attend our school.”
“Of course, none of the success we have with students would happen without the entire education team here at HSC,” he says. “They are an outstanding group and I’m privileged to work with them.”
He enjoys several hobbies outside work. One of those activities focuses on his love of space and science fiction. He’s part of the 501st Legion, an official costuming group affiliated with Disney and Lucasfilm. Herrmann says the group helps promote charities, non-profit fundraising, and positive youth events through various Star Wars themed costumes and activities.
Herrmann grew up near Columbia, about 30 miles northeast of Aberdeen. Chad and his wife Angela have two children ages 13 and 8.
