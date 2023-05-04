Four young people chose to join the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) this year as part of Palm Sunday worship on Sunday, April 2, concluding a year of instruction and special experiences.
During the service, Iyana Becker (parents, Carolyn & Doyle Becker), Alexi Fluke (parents, Brent & Kim Fluke), Rosina Phillips (parents, Chris & Natasha Phillips), and Conner Svatos (parents, Dennis & Kerry Evans and Josh & Miranda Svatos) each read aloud their personal statements of faith.
The congregation also participated in a blessing of the class’s special project – raising funds to purchase flip-flops, sunscreen, and towels for distribution to Banquet guests who receive passes to the Huether Family Aquatic Center this summer. (Mike Huether was himself confirmed in the Yankton UCC; his mother, Diane Reese, is still a member.)
Each confirmand was accompanied on this intense part of their faith journey by a mentor, an adult they chose from the congregation. This class’s mentors were Duke Ellingson (Conner Svatos), Lisa Opsahl (Iyana Becker), Kathryn Reimler (Rosina Phillips), and Lydia Wentworth (Alexi Fluke).
Confirmation instruction, under the leadership of the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan and the church’s director of faith formation, Michelle Redman, included both class meetings and independent learning opportunities. The confirmands read and studied scripture (with a special emphasis on the gospels and the life and ministry of Jesus), visited other churches, did community service within and outside the church, learned about real world issues past and present, and helped lead worship.
Hickox-Morgan noted, “Confirmation is not the end of a journey; it is the beginning of the next part of these young people’s life of faith.” The four are now members of the church youth group, and, as such, will have the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Chicago this summer. In addition, as full members of the congregation, they are now able to vote on church decisions and serve on ministry teams, committees, and task forces.
