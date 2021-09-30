The entire text reads, “Jesus also said, ‘The kingdom of God is as if someone would scatter seed on the ground, and would sleep and rise night and day, and the seed would sprout and grow, he does not know how.’” Mark 4:26-27
Many years ago, at a Good Friday service, I made a large box in the shape of a cross and placed it at the front before the altar. As people entered for worship, everyone was given a stone. At a point in the service, I invited people to come forward and place the stone in the cross. The invitation was to let go of something — some guilt, some problem, some burden — leave it at the cross.
Most members of most churches are pretty patient with their pastor, and so my congregation was patient with me. They came forward and dropped their stones in the cross box. Nothing was ever said. No one said it was a good thing, and no one said it was a bad thing. Did it make any difference? Did it have any meaning? I didn’t know. I scattered a little seed. I planted, not knowing if there would be a harvest.
Planting seed in Jesus’ day was not a precise endeavor. The farmer would take the seed in hand and fling it out. Some would land on good soil, some on rocky soil, some on the path. There are machines today that drop in one seed at a time at just the right depth, all regulated by a computer. What has not changed is that the farmer cannot predict the harvest. The farmer plants and waits, not knowing what will happen with sun and rain, with wind and storm and hail. There is a kind of helplessness about the whole thing. And there is a kind of hopefulness about it as well. There is only so much one can do. One cannot make the seed grow. One plants and then waits.
The kingdom of God is like that. We plant the seed. We speak the word or do the deed that is from God, that is a grace to people, that lifts up or reaches out to another child of God, and then trust that God can make it grow.
Martin Luther once said, “While I drink a little glass of Wittenburg beer the gospel runs its course.” Helmut Thielicke (1908-1986) said about that statement from Luther, “That is truly the finest and most comforting thing I have ever heard said about beer.” Luther is saying, “It is not me. I preach the gospel. I plant the seed, but then, it is not me. God will bring forth, the gospel will run its course. The seed, so small it seems insignificant, unimportant, and yet it will grow.”
“The kingdom of God is as if someone would scatter seed on the ground.” That “someone” is you and me. We are the someone who scatters the seed, who speaks a word of encouragement, who listens or gives a helping hand, who in many and various ways lives out the kingdom of God each day.
A woman told the story of her father, who was a pastor. A couple came to his home with a child, asking that he baptize the baby. They had no connection with any church. They seemed to have no understanding of faith or their responsibility, but they thought they should have their baby baptized. The pastor baptized the child, all the time wondering if he should be doing such a thing since the parents seemed to have no understanding of the sacrament.
He wondered about it for years. One day, many years later, a young woman came to the pastor, reminded him of that time long ago, and said, “I am that child. I am a Christian.” A seed was scattered and there was a harvest.
A woman came to church one Sunday. Her husband had died the week before, the funeral was just the day before, and she was almost afraid to come to church for fear of falling apart. But she did come. When she entered, she found that everyone there was also afraid — afraid to speak a word, afraid to do anything — until one woman saw her, went to her, wrapped her arms around her and wept with her. No words were needed.
It was a small thing. A tiny seed. It did not change what had happened. But in the midst of the sadness and pain, there was this comfort, you are not alone.
Our Lord speaks to us a word of hope: faithfully plant and there will be a harvest. Obey and trust. Plant and pray. Jesus says, “the earth produces of itself” (v. 28). Luther said the kingdom of God is hidden in bread and wine and water, hidden in the ordinary, hidden even in a small seed planted faithfully.
I retired in 2004. In May of 2006, my good friend Jim died. He had been a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown, where I served from 1995 to 2004. After Jim died, I received a note from his wife: “Do you remember the time in church when we each got a little stone and put it in a box. With that rock, we also put in a care or something that we couldn’t let go of?” She continued: “You will never know how much that helped Jim with a problem he was having. We both thank you for that.”
We do not always know. We plant and we pray, and sometimes …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.