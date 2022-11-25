ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met Nov. 15, 2022, with 2nd Vice President Dianne Bahn presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Five officers answered roll call. Six other members and six new members introduced themselves.
Minutes from the October meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Sandy Johnson.
Reports: Cheers — Deanna Branaugh reported sending birthday and anniversary greetings during the month. Gift Shop — As reported at the recent district meeting, members will shop for items for the gift shop, and trustees at HSC may be included in those who benefit from the project; HyVee will provide the Christmas meal.
VP Dianne mentioned that Amazon shoppers may use “amazon smile” to designate the ALA as the charity to receive a percentage of the dollars spent.
Gloria Pibal introduced Patty Davies, our speaker on Veterans Affairs. Davies joined the air force in 1961 and spoke about her experience at a time when only 1% of the air force members were women. She shared a very moving reading of the dissertation she had written for the NCO Academy.
Old Business: Members were reminded to turn in reports of volunteer hours in support of veterans.
New Business: Deanna Branaugh displayed a brochure on “Operation Black Hills Cabin.” The cabin near Custer is available for veterans to stay free of charge and also gives them coupons to use on activities in the area.
Gert Boyles led the ceremony of initiation for new members. Welcomed into the unit were: Arlene Veldhouse, Donita Nelson, Laura Larson, Elsie Larson, and Shanna Ibarolle-Koenig.
Marlys List shared information from the district meeting: State president’s project is to provide fencing at Hot Springs facility for the safety of Alzheimer’s patients, dues will increase by $6, the state convention is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 in Huron, membership goals for next year will remain the same.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Jan. 17, 2023. Hostesses are Myrna Hunhoff and Patty Hojem.
KEYSTONE CHAPTER #33, OES
Keystone Chapter #33, OES, met at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Masonic Temple, Yankton. The meeting, presided over by Worthy Matron Sue Koepp, opened and closed in ritualistic form.
WM Koepp read the history of the chapter’s last year. Secretary Carol Frey handed out an updated list of member phone numbers and e-mail addresses. Installation of Officers for the coming year was held. Sue Koepp will continue as Worthy Matron, Richard Buechler will be Worthy Patron, Carol Frey will serve as Secretary/Treasurer, and Brenda Bryan will be Conductress. Other elected and appointed officers will continue in the stations they now hold.
The coin march was conducted with proceeds going to the Eastern Star home in Redfield. Three birthdays and one wedding anniversary were noted.
Following the meeting, members gathered at Phinney’s Restaurant for a no-host luncheon.
The next regular meeting will be at the Masonic Temple in Yankton, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. It will be followed by a no-host luncheon.
INTERCHANGE
Director of Marketing, Kara Osborn, PCM of Yankton Medical Clinic was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Nov. 21, 2022, noon meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton.
The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. President, Dana Schmidt, opened the meeting by inviting Interchange members to share announcements regarding business news, opportunities, and upcoming events. Announcements began with Paula Tacke of Mead Cultural Heritage Center informing members of the Hall of Trees and Lego Exhibit opening Nov. 25. Also, Dana Schmidt of Yankton Community Library shared that J. White presented at the library on Nov. 19.
Becky McManus, chief executive officer of Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) was the host for the Monday meeting. Becky shared an update of herself regarding her career and family happenings. Becky then introduced the guest speaker for the meeting, Kara Osborn of Yankton Medical Clinic. Osborn started by sharing her career highlights and why she considers YMC an exceptional place to work. Next, Kara shared the ease of self-scheduling and check-in online along with new friendly faces that recently joined the YMC team. YMC is a one-stop clinic that has 44 physicians, 19 specialties, 4 clinic locations, 13 outreach locations, and physicians who hold positions at Sanford School of Medicine at the University of South Dakota. Finally, the presentation wrapped up with noting the Mission of YMC: “To provide timeless, compassionate quality care, to all who seek that care, with respect for and trust in those we serve.”
The next Interchange meeting will be held at noon on Nov. 28, 2022, at Minerva’s.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty-one members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck supper meeting on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton.
Prior to the meal, Father Bob Lacey gave the blessing.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report.
Mark Westerman mentioned that the Experimental Aircraft Association is requiring Young Eagles risk management training for Young Eagle Coordinators. The course is mandatory for coordinators John Lillevold and Steve Hamilton, and they must be completed before the first Young Eagle rally of 2023 or by April 30, 2023, whichever comes first. Young Eagle volunteers and chapter officers are encouraged to take the course, which will be launched in December 2022.
Father Bob Lacey commented on his forthcoming deployment that there will be two priests on the 9-month deployment. He carries the title of ‘Chaplin’ and holds the rank of Major after 7 years of enlistment in the Army National Guard.
The next YRAA meeting will be a Holiday Party planned for Dec. 11 at JoDean’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
