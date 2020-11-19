The Horizon Health Care, Inc. (Horizon) clinic in Yankton has benefitted from a pair of low-interest loans through Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association, Inc. and the Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) Fund. Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association, a local Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, used the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program to secure financing for the project through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We’re so pleased to be able to help Horizon in this way,” said Stephanie Horst, Bon Homme Yankton Electric’s manager. “A big part of our mission is to build stronger communities and helping to increase access to good, affordable health care is one way we can keep our rural towns strong.”
The REED Fund works with other local lenders to assist in financing economic development projects in South Dakota and western Minnesota.
“We’ve been fortunate to assist Horizon in a number of our rural communities and it’s making a real difference in the lives of people in rural areas,” said REED Fund Assistant Administrator, Linda Salmonson. “Working closely with our member cooperatives, the REED Fund looks for ways we can positively impact people’s lives and build a stronger economic future in our area.”
The new 12,000-square-foot clinic opened its doors to patients in early September, 2020. The Horizon Health Care facility in Yankton is fully operational and offers medical, dental and behavioral health care services to the city of Yankton and the surrounding area. Horizon Health Care is made up of a network of community health centers with 32 Horizon clinic locations across the state of South Dakota.
