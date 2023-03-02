Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on March 3. In Yankton, Church Women United will present the service at 2 p.m. Friday at Walnut Village, 619 Walnut, in the Great Room. This facility is handicap accessible.
Written by the women of Taiwan, the ecumenical service of informed prayer and powerful action, is based on Ephesians 1:15-19. “I have heard about your Faith” incorporated in the letter written to the Ephesians by Paul to thank God for their living out their lives in love and faith.
Friends, family and communities of faith are invited to join the women of Taiwan in prayer and song supporting ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace and healing. The offering helps meet the needs of families in Taiwan and around the world who are victims of poverty, violence and injustice.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian Women from many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Each year a different country’s committee serves as writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service; and each year, worshipers are called to action in response to concerns raised by those writing about their country.
For more information, contact Veronica Trezona at 605-600-5612 or the World Day of Prayer USA (www.wdp-usa.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.