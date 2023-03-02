Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on March 3. In Yankton, Church Women United will present the service at 2 p.m. Friday at Walnut Village, 619 Walnut, in the Great Room. This facility is handicap accessible.

Written by the women of Taiwan, the ecumenical service of informed prayer and powerful action, is based on Ephesians 1:15-19. “I have heard about your Faith” incorporated in the letter written to the Ephesians by Paul to thank God for their living out their lives in love and faith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.