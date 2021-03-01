Kristi Bruening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11, 2020, at JQH Arena.
Kristi Bruening of St. Helena, Nebraska, graduated with a Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
