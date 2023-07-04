LINCOLN, Neb. — According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood illness in the United States. Approximately 25% of children in Head Start programs have already experienced dental disease according to Maternal Child Health data.

In 2016, the DHHS Office of Oral Health and Dentistry (OOHD) began an educational program aimed at teaching parents and caregivers of newborns how to establish sound daily oral hygiene habits at a very early age.

