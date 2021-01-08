Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
LARGE PRINT
• “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, fiction
• “A Christmas Resolution” by Anne Perry, fiction
• “The Heart of a Hero” by Susan May Warren, fiction
• “Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory, fiction
• “Something Worth Doing” by Jane Kirkpatrick, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Ask Me What’s For Dinner One More Time: Inappropriate Thoughts on Motherhood” by Meredith Masony, nonfiction
• “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World” by H.R. McMaster, nonfiction
• “Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America” by Laila Lalam, nonfiction
• “Eleanor” by David Michaelis, nonfiction
• “Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places” by Colin Dickey, nonfiction
• “Ghosts of Gold Mountain: the Epic Story of the Chinese Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad” by Gordon H. Chang, nonfiction
• “Good Bones” by Maggie Smith, nonfiction
• “I Would Leave Me If I Could: a Collection of Poetry” by Halsey, nonfiction
• “The Truths We Hold: an American Journey” by Kamala Harris, nonfiction
• “500 Miles From You” by Jenny Colgan, fiction
• “Amish Christmas Twins” by Shelley Shepard Gray, fiction
• “The Amish Midwife’s Secret” by Rachel J. Good, fiction
• “Annihilation Aria” by Michael R. Underwood, fiction
• “Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse, fiction
• “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh, fiction
• “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel, fiction
• “A Deadly Feast” by Lucy Burdette, fiction
• “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods, fiction
• “Love and a Little White Lie” by Tammy L. Gray, fiction
• “Love Letters from Montmartre” by Nicholas Barreau, fiction
• “Snow” by John Banville, fiction
• “Thread and Dead” by Elizabeth Penney, fiction
• “The Three Mrs. Wrights” by Linda Keir, fiction
• “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren, fiction
• “The White Coat Diaries” by Madi Sinha, fiction
AUDIO CDs
• Total Meditation: Practices in Living the Awakened Life by Deepak Chopra, nonfiction
• You Are Never Alone by Max Lucado, nonfiction
• Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook by Celia Rees, fiction
• The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow, fiction
• The Return by Nicholas Sparks, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Come On In: 15 Stories About Immigration and Finding Home” by Adi Alsaid, fiction
• “Poisoned” by Jennifer Donnelly, fiction
• “A Wicked Magic” by Sasha Laurens, fiction
• “Where We Are” by Alison McGhee, fiction
• “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “The All-Together Quilt” by Lizzy Rockwell, nonfiction
• “Beatrix Potter, Scientist” by Lindsay H. Metcalf, nonfiction
• “Celebrating All Abilities” by Abby Colich, nonfiction
• “Follow Your Breath: a First Book of Mindfulness” by Scot Ritchie, nonfiction
• “What Is a Pandemic?” by Kara L. Laughlin, nonfiction
• “When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods” by Aimee M. Bissonette, nonfiction
• “Alien Tomato” by Kristen Schroeder, fiction
• “Boys Dance!” by John Robert Allman, fiction
• “Bunheads” by Misty Copeland, fiction
• “Every Little Letter” by Deborah Underwood, fiction
• “Feliz New Year, Ava Gabriela!” by Alexandra Alessandri, fiction
• “Gnu and Shrew” by Danny Schnitzlein, fiction
• “Goodnight, Little Dancer” by Jennifer Adams, fiction
• “Goodnight, Little Superhero” by Jennifer Adams, fiction
• “Grandpa Grumps” by Katrina Moore, fiction
• “Hockey In the Wild” by Nicholas Oldland, fiction
• “Iggy Iguanodon: Playtime Mealtime” by Maryann Macdonald, fiction
• “Mom’s Sweater” by Jayde Perkin, fiction
• “This is a Sea Cow” by Cassandra Federman, fiction
• “This is A Seahorse” by Cassandra Federman, fiction
• “This is The Path the Wolf Took” by Laura Farina, fiction
• “The Tiny Baker” by Hayley Barrett, fiction
• “Welcome to Ballet School” by Ashley Bouder, fiction
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “The Clockwork Crow” by Catherine Fisher, fiction
• “Hilda and the Great Parade” by Stephen Davies, fiction
• “Hilda and The Hidden People” by Stephen Davies, fiction
• “Hilda and the Nowhere Space” by Stephen Davies, fiction
• “Trouble on the Wild West Express” by Gertrude Chandler Warner, fiction
• “Science Fair Sabotage” by Gertrude Chandler Warner, fiction
• “The Skeleton Key Mystery” by Gertrude Chandler Warner, fiction
ADULT DVD’s
• “Mulan,” fiction
• “Unhinged,” fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
