Trying to take in all the information on coronavirus in the last few days has been like trying to quench your thirst with a fire hydrant. There’s so much coming at you. It feels like it should help. Alas, here we are, thirsty for more. One of the many observations I’ve heard (one of the right ones, I think) is that this virus comes with two threats. The first is, of course, the virus itself. It’s a real stinker. The other threat is far more serious. It’s the panic, or, what I’ve started calling “The TP tizzies.” Let’s make that a thing shall we? If you don’t laugh about some of this then you’ll just cry all the time and you don’t want one more reason for people to keep you at a distance. I digress. We were talking about panic.
Let me suggest that these sorts of things come to us as a test. You could say while we are screening folks for coronavirus the Lord Jesus is screening us for atheism. That’s what panic is at the ground level. You know the ground level. It’s that famous stuff that’s constantly meeting the rubber. So, here we are, the rubber doing the donut of all donuts on the asphalt of our lives, our true gods showing themselves in our responses to ‘Rona as she fills the air with the stench of burnt rubber.
To what will we turn in our panic? You could keep trying to drink from the hydrant that CNN, NBC, CBS and the other letters of the alphabet have graciously run over with a Mac truck. You could turn to Amazon and stock up on “Tough Guy” toilet paper (seriously, it’s a thing and it’s all they have left. Good luck). You could abandon all wisdom seeking every available pleasure. But let us not beat around the bush. When you do these things you are worshipping. You are putting your hope in something. And though some of these things are good things, not one of them is the God who made you.
You live in the time of coronavirus. So, why are you here? Why now? How are you to respond? Let me offer Acts 17:24-27. You can look it up. The sum is this: God made you to seek him and know him. And the beauty of the Christian faith is that the God who made you has made himself known. He put you where he put you so that you could find him through faith in Jesus Christ. And Jesus Christ is worthy of all our hope and confidence because he rose from the dead. Seek him today.
