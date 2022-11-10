SIOUX FALLS — With winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures already impacting South Dakota this season, AAA reminds motorists that cars need periodic checkups to maintain safety and maximize fuel efficiency.

The fall and winter seasons can also bring issues forcing drivers to the roadside; AAA South Dakota performed more than 9,000 emergency roadside service rescues last winter alone. AAA recommends getting ahead of the change of season to make sure they avoid more expensive problems later on in the winter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.