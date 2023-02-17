Dear Car Talk:
My 2015 Toyota Camry makes a loud pop when I drive it. It sounds like you are opening a can. The sound is on the left rear driver’s side.
Dear Car Talk:
My 2015 Toyota Camry makes a loud pop when I drive it. It sounds like you are opening a can. The sound is on the left rear driver’s side.
I thought it was from the gas tank. My mechanic could not figure it out. His charge was $286. Any suggestions? — Phyllis
Not really, Phyllis. Next letter!
What I can do is give you a few tips that might help you get the problem solved.
First, I can tell you that the location of a noise is not always easy to pin down. It may sound like it’s coming from one side but may actually be a reflected noise from the other side — same with front and rear. So be open-minded about where it’s coming from.
Second, try to do some more detective work yourself, which will help your mechanic figure it out. For instance, when does the noise occur? Soon after you first start out? After you’ve been driving for some period of time? At certain speeds? When the gas tank is full or half full? When you go over bumps, or take turns? Does it ever happen when the car is stopped?
Information like that can really help us figure out a customer’s problem, because it helps us rule in and rule out certain things. And you’re in a better position to collect that information than anybody else.
Third, if you have an oddball problem like this, and your mechanic can’t figure it out, the dealer is often your best bet. They work on Camrys all day, every day. So, if there’s a weird or rarely seen problem, there’s a better chance they’ve seen it before and will know what it is. Of course, that $286 bill may seem quaint after a visit to the dealer. But if they can figure it out faster, that’ll save you money on diagnostic time.
Depending on the results of your observations, some things I might look at would be your evaporative emissions system, your rear suspension or even loose lug nuts on your wheels in case a wheel is shifting position while you’re driving and creating a “pop.”
But, start by collecting some solid data, Phyllis. My late brother loved to say, “a problem well defined, is a problem half solved.” Then he’d go out for coffee and tell me to solve it.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2023 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.