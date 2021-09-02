I have grown weary of death. Vivian and I have lived in different communities, served different congregations, so we have formed many friendships over the years. And now on an almost weekly basis I hear of another friend’s passing.
I remember when my father and Vivian’s mother reached the age I am now, lamenting the loss of friends. And I remember a conversation with a friend who is now in his ninth decade talking about losing all his hunting buddies.
Recently I was visiting with some of my seminary classmates via Zoom, planning an upcoming gathering. We were talking about a possible program and I said I hope we don’t spend our time together talking about loss and death. I am pretty sure they became concerned about me. But I have grown weary of death.
And then along came Pam. Pam Brockberg is the Education Director at Trinity Lutheran Church where Vivian and I worship. Pam asked if I would like to help with Vacation Bible School. It would be a Family VBS for three evenings, two hours per evening. I would lead an opening devotion or lesson and close with prayer and a blessing. Pam would take care of the rest.
Why not? It would be my gift to the Church and maybe to the children.
I was wrong. It was the children who gifted me.
For those six hours there was no death. There was only life. During the lesson, they listened. During the prayers, they prayed with me. During the games, they laughed and ran and screamed. There was noise and there was kindness and there was faith. It was remarkable. And it was life.
There is a brief story in the gospel of Matthew. Jesus is teaching and some parents come with their children in the hope that he will bless them. The disciples begin to push the parents and kids away, but when Jesus sees them he says, let the kids come to me. Don’t stop them.
I think I understand that story better now. Jesus needed those kids as much as they needed him. They were life. To bless them, to look into their eyes, to hear their voices was to touch and see and hear life. “This is what the kingdom of God looks like,” he said.
I do realize that when a parent is in the midst of the daily task of caring for a child, it is too often simply hard work. “When will this ever end?” “I need to get away for a while.” “Help!”
But when one looks back, as Vivian and I do, it seems so flitting and all those difficult times are swallowed up by all the joy and laughter and memories that still hold us. It was life that we held in our arms and hearts and lives for those too few years.
Vivian and I were at a grocery store a few days ago. As we passed the meat counter, a woman was waiting to be helped. Her daughter, who looked to be about five, was waiting with her. She was singing and dancing by herself as she waited with her mother. While all the adults in that space were looking a bit glum, this child was enjoying life. And in so doing, she was giving life.
I write these words to tell you about the gift I was given for six hours in August, but also to express my appreciation to those children who presented me with that gift.
I name them now in the hope that a parent or grandparent or friend will read these words and tell the child of my appreciation. I am pretty sure they did not even realize what they did for me, but maybe someday they will understand.
So thank you, Norah, Dawson, Brayden, Kolden, Cale, Henry, Ava, Ellis, Kollins, Will, Jack, Emmett, Lily, and Jada.
Always remember you are Jesus’ treasure and for six hours, because of you, I saw only life.
