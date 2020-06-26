The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate with friends and family members. If you choose to drink and drive during this holiday, you will get caught.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services encourages you to have a safe holiday. Make sure you have a sober ride home.
