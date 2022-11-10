If you can’t resist the combination of food and fun, you’ll enjoy two upcoming events being offered by the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton.
The church’s monthly pancake meal is set for this Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m., in the church’s Pilgrim Hall, just after the Sunday worship service. All are welcome to attend either or both. The sanctuary and the fellowship room, at Fifth and Walnut, are both accessible by elevator.
The menu includes pancakes, sausages, orange juice, and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted for the meal. In addition, for $1, all are invited to guess how many M&Ms are in a jar in the November candy contest. The closest guess wins the candy. And church member Katherine French has donated a crocheted bedspread to be raffled off. Those tickets are $5.
Then, on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the church will host a bingo party from 5:30-8 p.m. at River Rock Event Center, 2901 Broadway Ave. The admission price will include a loaded nacho supper and bingo cards. A variety of prizes will be awarded to winners.
Proceeds from both events will help fund a new church office. Pastor at the Yankton UCC, which is the only open and affirming church in Yankton, is the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan. All are welcome to worship each Sunday at 10 a.m., and children may attend Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the religious education annex and adults in Pilgrim Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.