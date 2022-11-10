If you can’t resist the combination of food and fun, you’ll enjoy two upcoming events being offered by the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton.

The church’s monthly pancake meal is set for this Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m., in the church’s Pilgrim Hall, just after the Sunday worship service. All are welcome to attend either or both. The sanctuary and the fellowship room, at Fifth and Walnut, are both accessible by elevator.

