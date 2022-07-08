Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 9, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All the Queens Men” by SJ Bennett
• “The Baba Yaga Mask” by Kris Spisak
• “Blue Skies” by Robyn Carr
• “Community Klepto” by Kelly I. Hitchcock
• “Death of an Eye” by Dana Stabenow
• “Down to the River” by Anne Whitney Pierce
• “Even the Darkest Night” by Javier Cercas
• “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang
• “The Friendship Pact” by Jill Shalvis
• “The German Wife” by Kelly Rimmer
• “The Heart of the Deal” by Lindsay Macmillan
• “Her Majesty’s Royal Coven” by Juno Dawson
• “The Latecomer” bv Jean Hanff Korelitz
• “Last Call at the Nightingale” by Katharine Schellman
• “The Long Answer” by Anna Hogeland
• “Never Been Kissed” by Timothy Janovsky
• “The New Neighbor” by Carter Wilson
• “Nora Goes Off Script” by Annabel Monaghan
• “Part of Your World” by Abby Jimenez
• “The Riverbend Reunion” by Carolyn Brown
• “The Sweet Life” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “Two Nights in Lisbon” by Chris Pavone
• “An Unlikely Match” by Beth Wiseman
• “An Unthinkable Thing” by Nicole Lundrigan
• “What Remains True” by Nancy Naigle
• “When the Meadow Blooms” by Ann H. Gabhart
———
Nonfiction
• “Cosplay: a History” by Andrew Liptak
• “Flying Solo” by Linda Holmes
• “How to Raise an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
• “Let Me Be Frank” by Tracy Dawson
• “Not My First Rodeo” by Kristi Noem
• “Our First Civil War” by H. W. Brands
• “The Pope at War” by David I. Kertzer
• “A Redemptive Path Forward” by Antong Lucky
• “Scorpions’ Dance” by Jefferson Morley
• “Unconventional” by Jamie Andrea Garzot
LARGE PRINT
• “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
• “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Battle of the Bots” by Eric Luper
• “First Deer Cheer” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Rooster” by Kevin Lovegreen
———
Nonfiction
• “Animal Life Cycles” by Joseph Midthun
• “Coding Languages” by Echo Elise González
• “The Endocrine and Reproductive Systems” by Joseph Midthum
• “Fighting COVID-19 and Other Illnesses” by Joseph Midthun
• “Light” by Joseph Midthun
• “Magnetism” by Joseph Midthun
• “Sound” by Joseph Midthun
• “Traits and Heredity” by Joseph Midthun
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Fishing with Dad” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “The Swamp” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Turkey Tales” by Kevin Lovegreen
ADULT DVDs
• “The Contractor”
• “Evil” Season 2
• “Hacks” Season One
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.