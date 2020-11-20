New at the Yankton Community Library this week.
ADULT BOOKS
• “The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life — and Saved an American Farm” by Sarah Frey, nonfiction
• “Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know: And Many Others You Will Find Interesting” by Ronald Bailey, nonfiction
• “This Book Will Make You Kinder: an Empathy Handbook” by Henry James Garrett, nonfiction
• “22 Minutes of Unconditional Love” by Daphne Merkin, fiction
• “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel, fiction
• “The Arrest” by Jonathan Lethem, fiction
• “The Art of Deception” by Leonard Goldberg, fiction
• “Christmas at Holiday House” by RaeAnne Thayne, fiction
• “Divergence” by C.J. Cherryh, fiction
• “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” by Bruce Cameron, fiction
• “The Fall of Shannara: The Last Druid” by Terry Brooks, fiction
• “The Finishing School” by Joanna Goodman, fiction
• “Hamnet: a Novel of the Plague” by Maggie O’Farrell, fiction
• “Happily This Christmas” by Susan Mallery, fiction
• “Immortal Angel” by Lynsay Sands, fiction
• “In the Lion’s Den” by Barbara Taylor Bradford, fiction
• “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly, fiction
• “Little Bookshop of Murder” by Maggie Blackburn, fiction
• “Love Your Life” by Sophie Kinsella, fiction
• “Marauder” by Clive Cussler, fiction
• “The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans, fiction
• “Operation Dimwit” by Inman Majors, fiction
• “Piece of My Heart” by Mary Higgins Clark, fiction
• “Redwood Bend” by Robyn Carr, fiction
• “Tea and Treachery” by Vicki Delany, fiction
• “Then She Vanished” by T. Jefferson Parker, fiction
• “This Christmas Table” by Donna VanLiere, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Channel Kindness” by Lady Gaga, nonfiction
• “Deathless Divide” by Justina Ireland, fiction
• “The Queen of Nothing” by Holly Black, fiction
• “This Cruel Design” by Emily Suvada, fiction
• “This Mortal Coil” by Emily Suvada, fiction
• “This Vicious Cure” by Emily Suvada, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Happy Llamakkah” by Laura Gehl, nonfiction
• “The Little Mermaid” by Jerry Pinkney, nonfiction
• “Swish: The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High Flying Harlem Globetrotters” by Suzanne Slade, nonfiction
• “Kind: a Book About Kindness” by Alison Green, fiction
• “Uni Goes to School” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, fiction
• “1, 2, 3 Tea Party” by Ailie Busby, board book
• “Baby Loves Political Science Democracy!” by Ruth Spiro, board book
• “I Love My Tutu Too!” by Ross Burach, board book
• “Kindness Makes us Strong” by Sophie Beer, board book
• “Peek-a-boo Little Dinosaur,” board book
• “Shake My Sillies Out” by Maple Lam, board book
• “The Wheels on The Dump Truck” by Jeffrey Burton, board book
• “The Wheels on The Fire Truck” by Jeffrey Burton, board book
• “The Wheels on The Garbage Truck” by Jeffrey Burton, board book
• “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” by Fred Rogers, board book
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “Amelia Bedelia Wraps It Up” by Herman Parish, fiction
• “Dragonwatch: Champion of the Titan Games” by Brandon Mull, fiction
• “Flashback Four: The Hamilton-Burr Duel” by Dan Gutman, fiction
• “The Magic Misfits” by Neil Patrick Harris, fiction
• “Magic Treehouse: Late Lunch with Llamas” by Mary Pope Osborne, fiction
• “Secrets of Topsea: A Friendly Town That’s Almost Always by the Ocean” by Kir Fox, fiction
• “The Sisters Grimm: The Unusual Suspects” by Michael Buckley, fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
