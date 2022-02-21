Gracy Crossman

Gregory and Lacy (Fender) Crossman of Gayville announce the arrival of their daughter, Gracy Hope Crossman, who was born Feb. 4, 2022, in Yankton. Gracy weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

She joins siblings: Hailey, 13; Lillian, 12; Ethan, 10; Maya, 9; Larissa, 6; and Eli, 4.

 

Phoenix Guenther

Phoenix Dawn Guenther was born at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, to Nancy Marshall and Carl Guenther of Crofton, Nebraska. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins siblings: Ray, Tim, Scott, Sequoia, Georgia, Willow, James and Dalton.

Grandparents are Rose Guenther of Crofton, Nebraska; and Ray and Karen Bonham of Niobrara, Nebraska.

