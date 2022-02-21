Births Feb 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gracy CrossmanGregory and Lacy (Fender) Crossman of Gayville announce the arrival of their daughter, Gracy Hope Crossman, who was born Feb. 4, 2022, in Yankton. Gracy weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.She joins siblings: Hailey, 13; Lillian, 12; Ethan, 10; Maya, 9; Larissa, 6; and Eli, 4. Phoenix Guenther Phoenix Dawn Guenther was born at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2022, to Nancy Marshall and Carl Guenther of Crofton, Nebraska. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long.She joins siblings: Ray, Tim, Scott, Sequoia, Georgia, Willow, James and Dalton.Grandparents are Rose Guenther of Crofton, Nebraska; and Ray and Karen Bonham of Niobrara, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Feb 18, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Onsite Job Fair - Vishay 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAuthorities Search For Missing St. Helena ManUpdate: Body Of Missing St. Helena Man FoundUpdate: Arrest Made In Death Of Child In WagnerFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesDr. Frank MessnerTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonMildred GimbelLarry SchurmanDaily Record: ArrestsRoy Reichle Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (41)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Saving Democracy (32)Letter: One Year Later (26)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (22)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (13)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.