National Farm Safety And Health Week 2023
© Can Stock Photo / Anetlanda

According to the 2019 U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America, with 573 fatalities, an equivalent of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers. Fall harvest time is not only one of the busiest times on the farm, it’s also one of the most dangerous.

For that reason, the National Safety Council first designated the third week of September as National Farm Safety and Health Week in 1944 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This annual promotion of farm safety has been proclaimed by each sitting U.S. President since then.

