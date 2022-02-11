Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 12, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “And They Lived Happily Ever Afer” by Therese Beharrie
• “Anthem” by Noah Hawley
• “The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale
• “Family Business” by S.J. Rozan
• “The Fortune Men” by Nadifa Mohamed
• “Funeral for a Friend” by Brian Freeman
• “Greenwich Park” by Katherine Faulkner
• “Invisible” by Danielle Steele
• “Panic Attack” by Dennis Palumbo
• “The Ringmaster’s Daughter” by Carly Schabowski
• “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan
• “The Tenderest of Strings” by Steven Schwartz
• “The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish
• “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride
Nonfiction
• “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden” by Jessica Walliser
• “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Daniel & Eugene Levy
• “A Carnival of Snackery” by David Sedaris
• “The Chief’s Chief” by Mark Meadows
• “The Decline of Humility and the Death of Wisdom” by William Tully
• “The Farmer’s Lawyer” by Sarah Vogel
• “Fix it With Food” by Michael Symon
• “Out of Loneliness” by Mary Woster Haug
• “The Power of Fun” by Catherine Price
• “Stolen Focus” by Johann Hari
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding
• “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steele
• “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson
LARGE PRINT
• “Chasing Shadows” by Lynn Austin
• “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens
• “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Dead and the Dark” by Courtney Gould
• “Ferryman” by Claire McFall
• “The Red Palace” by June Hur
• “Roxy” by Neal Shusterman
• “Unearthed” graphic novel by Lilliam Rivera
• “Year of the Reaper” by Makiia Lucier
Nonfiction
• “Punching Bag” by Rex Ogle
• “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Circus at the End of the Sea” by Lori R. Snyder
• “Dead Voices” by Katherine Arden
• “Pax” wonderbook by Sara Pennypacker
• “The Pug Who Wanted to Be a Unicorn” by Bella Swift
• “Sunlight on the Snow Leopard” by Mary Pope Osborne
• “Willa of the Wood” by Robert Beatty
Nonfiction
• “Ambushed” by Gail Jarrow
• “Shelter: Homelessness in Our Community” by Lois Peterson
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Abigail the Whale” by Davide Cali
• “Amah Faraway” by Margaret Chiu Greanias
• “Clovis Keeps His Cool” by Katelyn Aronson
• “Spring Cakes” by Miranda Harmon
• “The Valentine’s Day Mix-up: Strawberry Shortcake” by Amy Ackelsberg
EASY WONDERBOOKS
• “Choo-Choo School” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
• “Escargot” by Dashka Slater
• “Just Ask” by Sonia Sotomayor
• “Lola Goes to School” by Anna McQuinn
• “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by Jessica Hische
• “The Truth about Dragons” by Jaime Zollars
ADULT DVDs
• “The Dry”
• “Heart of Champions”
• “The Last Duel”
• “The Many Saints of Newark”
• “On the Rocks”
• “Reminiscence”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
