Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 12, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “And They Lived Happily Ever Afer” by Therese Beharrie

• “Anthem” by Noah Hawley

• “The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

• “Family Business” by S.J. Rozan

• “The Fortune Men” by Nadifa Mohamed

• “Funeral for a Friend” by Brian Freeman

• “Greenwich Park” by Katherine Faulkner

• “Invisible” by Danielle Steele

• “Panic Attack” by Dennis Palumbo

• “The Ringmaster’s Daughter” by Carly Schabowski

• “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan

• “The Tenderest of Strings” by Steven Schwartz

• “The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish

• “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride

Nonfiction

• “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden” by Jessica Walliser

• “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Daniel & Eugene Levy

• “A Carnival of Snackery” by David Sedaris

• “The Chief’s Chief” by Mark Meadows

• “The Decline of Humility and the Death of Wisdom” by William Tully

• “The Farmer’s Lawyer” by Sarah Vogel

• “Fix it With Food” by Michael Symon

• “Out of Loneliness” by Mary Woster Haug

• “The Power of Fun” by Catherine Price

• “Stolen Focus” by Johann Hari

AUDIOBOOKS

• “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding

• “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steele

• “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson

LARGE PRINT

• “Chasing Shadows” by Lynn Austin

• “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens

• “The Secret of Snow” by Viola Shipman

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Dead and the Dark” by Courtney Gould

• “Ferryman” by Claire McFall

• “The Red Palace” by June Hur

• “Roxy” by Neal Shusterman

• “Unearthed” graphic novel by Lilliam Rivera

• “Year of the Reaper” by Makiia Lucier

Nonfiction

• “Punching Bag” by Rex Ogle

• “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Circus at the End of the Sea” by Lori R. Snyder

• “Dead Voices” by Katherine Arden

• “Pax” wonderbook by Sara Pennypacker

• “The Pug Who Wanted to Be a Unicorn” by Bella Swift

• “Sunlight on the Snow Leopard” by Mary Pope Osborne

• “Willa of the Wood” by Robert Beatty

Nonfiction

• “Ambushed” by Gail Jarrow

• “Shelter: Homelessness in Our Community” by Lois Peterson

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Abigail the Whale” by Davide Cali

• “Amah Faraway” by Margaret Chiu Greanias

• “Clovis Keeps His Cool” by Katelyn Aronson

• “Spring Cakes” by Miranda Harmon

• “The Valentine’s Day Mix-up: Strawberry Shortcake” by Amy Ackelsberg

EASY WONDERBOOKS

• “Choo-Choo School” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

• “Escargot” by Dashka Slater

• “Just Ask” by Sonia Sotomayor

• “Lola Goes to School” by Anna McQuinn

• “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by Jessica Hische

• “The Truth about Dragons” by Jaime Zollars

ADULT DVDs

• “The Dry”

• “Heart of Champions”

• “The Last Duel”

• “The Many Saints of Newark”

• “On the Rocks”

• “Reminiscence”

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

