The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Hybrid procedure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. There were members in person present at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and the remainder of those present for the meeting were by Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Angela Mann. The invocation was given by Jeremy Skrenes, then followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. He called on Jack Dahlseid, General Evaluator who introduced his evaluation team: The Grammarian, Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “empowering.” Ah Counter: Jana Lane, Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton, Timer, Janice Stone and Vote Counter, Jeremy Skrenes.
A speech was given by Marsha Dahlseid titled “An Opportunity Worth The Wait.” The objectives of the speech came from the Pathways Program, the 2nd speech in Pathways Team Collaboration.
Wilcox Introduced President Angela Mann who led the installation ceremony for new club member Michael Villanueva. Then President Angela Mann introduced Jana Lane, a past Area 62 Director and recent recipient of achieving her DTM designation to lead the installation of club officers ceremony for the new year. Lane thanked all of the past years officers for performing their duties and declared them removed from their office position. The induction of new officers was as follows: Secretary, Pat Acklie-Roth, Treasurer: Steve Hamilton, Sergeant At Arms: Roy Wilcox VP Public Relations: Jack Dahlseid, VP Membership: Walter Rentsch, VP Education: Janice Stone, President: Angela Mann and Immediate Past President: Janice Stone.
Table Topics was led by Dan Klimisch. Table Topics participants were: Vernon Arens, Pat Acklie-Roth, Jeremy Skrenes, Michael Villanueva and Jana Lane. Following Table Topics Wilcox called on the Jokemaster of the Meeting , Dan Klimisch.
Jack Dahlseid, General Evaluator was then re-introduced to give an evaluation of the meeting and he called on Steve Hamilton to evaluate Martha Dahlseid’s speech. He then called on Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth to give an overview on words and phrases used during the meeting. Other presentations on the meeting were given by Ah Counter Jana Lane and Timer, Janice Stone.
Toastmaster Wilcox called on Vote Counter Jeremy Skrenes to announced the winners. Winners were: Table Topics: Jana Lane, Speaker: Martha Dahlseid and Speech Evaluator Steve Hamilton. Toastmaster Wilcox relinquished control of the meeting back to President Angela Mann to review the next meeting assignments.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fry’n Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your Computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the password to join the meeting. For more information on Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485 or http://toastmastersclub.org.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 had a tremendous meeting of fun and laughter this past Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 7:30 a.m. at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and through Zoom.
Angela Mann, President called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Al Larson gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Angela introduced the Toastmaster of the Day, Jack Dahlseid. Jack welcomed everyone and stated we were going to have a great meeting! Jack introduced the General Evaluator, Janice Stone. Janice introduced her Evaluation Team. Katie Stutzman was the Grammarian and gave the Word of the Day, “extol.” Janice said that Jana Lane would be evaluating Dan Klimisch’s speech and Roy Wilcox would be evaluating Pat Acklie-Roth speech. Mike Villanueva would be Ah Counter and Joke Master. Jeremy Skrenes would be the timer. Al Larson would be Vote Counter assisted by Katie Stutzman. Mike Villanueva was the Ah Counter and Joke Master. Jack introduced the two speakers. Dan Klimisch spoke on “Remembering a Hero.” His project was to Deliver Social Speeches from the Dynamic Leadership Path, Level 3. His time was 3 to 4 minutes. Pat Acklie-Roth spoke on “The Four Basic Styles of Leadership.” Her project was Understanding her Leadership Styles from the Dynamic Leadership Path, Level 2. Her time was 7-9 minutes. After the two speeches, Jack introduced the Table Topic Master, Marsha Dahlseid. Marsha introduced the Table Topics Theme, “Historical Events.” Angela Mann spoke on “January 31, 1865 — Congress passes the 13th Amendment abolishing Slavery. Dan Klimisch spoke on November 6, 1869 — Rutgers and Princeton play the first intercollegiate football game. Al Larson spoke on January 2, 1968 — First successful heart transplant. Katie Stutzman spoke on January 25, 1915 — Alexander Graham Bell makes first transcontinental phone Call. Mike Villanueva spoke on May 5, 1961 — Alan Shepherd is the first American in space. After Table Topics was finished, Jack called on Janice to present the evaluation portion of the meeting. Jana Lane gave her evaluation of Dan Klimisch’s speech. Roy Wilcox gave his evaluation of Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech. Katie Stutzman gave her Grammarian report on the Clubs usage of the word “extol.” Mike Villanueva gave the Ah Counter report. Jeremy Skrenes gave a Timers Report on the speeches, evaluations and Table Topics. Mike Villanueva told a joke. Jack presented the awards to: Dan Klimisch for Best Speaker, Roy for Best Evaluator and Al Larson for Best Table Topics Participation.
Attending and participating in Toastmasters is a great way to grow your public speaking and leadership skills. Guests are welcome. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org
YANKTON MORNING OPTIMISTS
The Yankton Morning Optimists meet each Monday. Meetings are the 1st and 3rd Mondays at noon, the 2nd and 4th Mondays at 7 a.m., and a social if there is a 5th Monday. The meeting August 31st was a virtual social on Zoom. Eleven members and one guest shared updates on their summer activities. It is not quite the same as a social in person but was the next best thing. I did miss tasting the hors d’oeuvres. The next 5th Monday will be November 30, and fingers crossed will be in person.
On Tuesday, September 1, the Yankton Morning Optimist Club held a Zoom call with two representatives of the Brookings Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. SHP is an international, not for profit, organization dedicated to making sure that all children have a bed to sleep in. Brookings has a well-established chapter and has offered to let Yankton be a distribution center for them. Beds can be requested by going to shpbeds.org and clicking request a bed. Once you put in the country, state and Brookings chapter, you will be asked to put in the zip code. 57078 has now been added to their website! I checked and it was there. I will be contacting the social service agencies in Yankton and encouraging them to inform clients of the availability of beds. Once a bed has been requested, verified in Brookings, we will be contacted to arrange bed delivery. The beds are free to any child under 18 sleeping without a bed, which includes sleeping on the floor, a mattress on the floor, a chair, or a sofa. SHP will not upgrade existing beds unless they are unsafe. Bunk beds can be requested for families with multiple children. There are no income guidelines. Mattress and bedding is provided with the bed. There is an event on Sept. 26 called Beds Across America. The Brookings event will take place at the Lowe’s parking lot at 9 a.m. with the goal of making 250 beds. Last year 214 beds were made. Please let me know if you are interested or just show up and volunteer.
There will be a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, at noon by Zoom. Please let me know if there are items you would like the board to discuss.
Amanda Reisner at Greater Yankton United Way contacted me and asked if I would pass on information about the RSVP program to the Optimist club members. The program is the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and provides information about the many opportunities to volunteer in the Yankton community. Her letter was distributed to all the YMO members. Please consider volunteering. I am a member and it is an enjoyable and valuable service opportunity.
Plans are underway for a Santa Workshop at the Territorial Capital December 5, 6, 12, 13.
Yankton Morning Optimist annual meeting, awards and installation of Chuck Iverson as the new president will be held on Zoom on October 4 at 5 p.m.
Congratulations:
Anniversaries: Dave and Brenda Spencer, September 7; Tony Erickson, September 10; Dan and Jana Ekeren, September 10; Roger and May Jo Renner, September 14.
Birthdays: Steve Weiland, September 9.
Thoughts and prayers to Sandy Hoffner for a speedy recovery. She is having ankle surgery September 10.
Next meeting will be Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. by Zoom or hybrid at the Fryn’ Pan. I have purchased the connection cords and they will be in the back closet at the Fryn’ Pan in a box marked Optimist. Roy Wilcox has volunteered to come and to help set up the connections if there will be 3-4 members present. Please contact him if you are interested. Roy purchased and mounted the TV screen, but each club will provide and set up the connections. Our speaker will be Lisa Kortan, City of Yankton arborist. This should be an interesting and informative meeting. Be sure to attend.
Yankton Morning Optimists met by Zoom on Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. There were 9 members and 2 guests at the meeting.
President Mary Milroy called meeting to order and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Dave Becker introduced today’s speaker, Lisa Kortan, City of Yankton’s Urban Forest Specialist. Lisa Kortan received her Associate’s degree in Horticulture in 1992. She then spent 28 years in the field as a landscaper. Following that, she taught in the horticulture program at Mike Murphy State Prison for 13 years. She began her position with the City of Yankton as Urban Forester 11 years ago. Her job involves not just trees but also the flowers that beautify the City of Yankton. Her favorite tree is the Northern Catalpa. She began her talk discussing the Emerald Ash Borer. The EAB hit Sioux Falls in 2018 and was found in Canton this past summer. For that reason, Minnehaha, Turner, and Lincoln Counties are now under quarantine. No wood should be removed from those areas. The City of Yankton is working hard to prepare for the EAB, a formal plan has been developed, and can be found on the city’s web site. All ash trees will be affected. The EAB burrows into the tree and chokes off the food and water circulation of the tree. The center of the tree turns to sawdust. This makes the tree unstable and dangerous. Several hundred people in the U.S. have been killed by such trees. This problem cannot be ignored. The choice is either to remove the tree and replant or to treat the trees if they are to be saved. They do not need to be treated until EAB is in Yankton. A city tree inventory has been completed and a goal established of removing the city’s right-of-way ash trees by 2023. Homeowners have the option of treating their ash trees or having them removed. The City of Yankton is offering to remove the tree and stump at no cost and providing a $100 tree voucher for tree replanting. Lisa is willing to assist with replacement tree selection and location. Replacement trees needed to be frequently watered for the first 2 years so the city is able to replant and care for about 100 new trees per year. The water bags placed around the new trees just need to be filled weekly and are very helpful. Tree diversity is now being stressed in the replanting. Lisa’s suggestions for trees to use in replanting are: Northern Catalpa, Kentucky Coffee Tree, Ginko, Ohio Buckeye, Black Walnut, Hybrid Elm (resistant to Dutch Elm Disease), Oak, Linden, and Hackberry. People can do donations in the form of memorial trees, benches, or granite stones. There are pamphlets available with the details. Lisa and her staff of only 2 also plant and care for the beautiful flowers in Yankton. They plant and care for the 22 new pots on Walnut Street, 14 old pots on 3rd Street, 45 hanging baskets, flowers at Riverside Park, Westside Park including the gazebo, Memorial Park, and the rock planters on Douglas. During the winter, Lisa designs the color scheme and orders the flowers. The horticulture program at the Federal Prison Camp plays a big part in the growing and care of the plants through the winter. Vista Petunias are great because they handle heat and wind and come in many beautiful colors. The flowers are watered daily and fertilized twice weekly. Planters are planned to contain a thriller, a spiller, and a filler! The flowers will soon be removed to prepare for winter but Keep Yankton Beautiful plans to place autumn mums in their place. Thanks Lisa and staff for all of your hard work! The flowers are truly spectacular!
Club updates:
Santa Workshop planning continues. Plans are to light up the Territorial Capital Building. If the City of Yankton’s holiday festivities are able to take place, the Yankton Morning Optimists will hold a Santa Workshop December 5,6,12, and 13. Reservations will be made on line to allow for safe distancing.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Brookings chapter, now has 57078 listed on their website at shpbeds.org and can be used to request a bed for any child sleeping without a bed. There will be a Beds Across America event taking place at the Lowe’s parking lot in Brookings on September 26 beginning at 9am. The goal is to build 250 beds. Please consider volunteering.
The Vice President position is open. Chuck Iverson is the incoming President and will be great to work with. There is also a board position open. Please let me know if you are interested in becoming more involved with the club.
The Annual Installation and Awards Banquet will be held by Zoom this year on October 4 at 5pm.
Remember the Mount Marty University Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse open house will be this Friday September 18, 4-6pm.
The Yankton Morning Optimist Club received thank you notes from Mount Marty University for the fieldhouse donation, Greater United Way for the Stuff the Bus program, and the Yankton Community Library for the Summer Reading Program.
Roger and MaryJo Renner have an anniversary on September 14 and Mary Jo has a birthday on September 19. Congratulations.
Speedy recovery wishes to Sandy Hoffner who had ankle surgery last week.
Next meeting September 21 at noon. It will be a hybrid meeting. It will be held both by Zoom and at the Fryn’ Pan. The connection cords are at the Fryn’ Pan in a black tool bag marked Yankton Morning Optimist for members who wish to meet in person. Our speaker will be Julianna Ford presenting on the Yankton Curling Club.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at noon via Zoom. There were 15 members and 2 guests present. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
During announcements Shannon Viereck of Mount Marty University reminded members of the Grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new field house scheduled for this Friday from 4:00-6:00pm. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts invited members to attend the current exhibit at GAR Hall called Life Suspended: Abstract work of Amy Thompson. She also encouraged members to subscribe to the YAA YouTube page to help them hit their goal of 1,000 subscribers. Lois Varvel alerted the group to the Chamber of Commerce’s County Commission Forum scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30pm. Sheila Kuchta of Avera Sacred Heart Foundation reminded members of the Friday Night Lights fundraiser on Facebook on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. They are giving away two $500 Chamber Bucks prizes during the live event. Dana Schmidt from the Community Library encourage members to participate in the around town scavenger hunt by visiting Facebook or their website for clues. The library will be leading a virtual One Book South Dakota book discussion on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm and they will be hosting a limited space Outdoor Movie on September 19.
The meeting host, Sherri Rodgers-Conti of Southeast CASA, updated attendees on activities of SE CASA including they are now serving five counties, and will be moving their office to 15th Street, West of Mozaks. Sherri’s guest speaker today was Billy Sutton, a 5th generation South Dakotan and founder of the Sutton Leadership Institute, founded in 2019. Mr. Sutton told his life story, one of perseverance made possible with the support of family, neighbors and community. “We are not defined by challenges; we are defined by how we respond to those challenges.” Mr. Sutton described a mentality of service over self that has helped him find meaningful ways to give back to the community who continues to support him during his most difficult days. When speaking of the Sutton Leadership Institute, Mr. Sutton described the overwhelming number of applicants they received the first year and of some of the most successful projects as well as those projects that didn’t find initial success. “We care that you want to make a difference in your community, and you have a vision of how to do that.”
The next regular meeting of Interchange will be held via Zoom on Monday, September 28 at noon. Anyone interested in participating, may contact an Interchange member for a link to the meeting.
YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. Hostesses Anneliese Dehmer and Sandy Battin greeted members as they arrived. The meeting was called to order by President Barb Law; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
The slate of officers for 2020-22 was presented and approved on motion from Peggy Schiedel, second by Donna DeJean.
President Barb Law conducted the installation for those of the following officers who were present: President — Kathy Harens; 1st Vice President — Liz Lynch; 2nd Vice President — Ruth Ann Dannenbring; Secretary — Gladys Johnson; Treasurer — Sandy Battin. Following installation, new President Kathy Harens presided over the rest of the meeting.
Vi Ranney and Mary Jo Schnieder made a Motion/Second to approve the minutes from the March meeting.
Welfare of GFWC members was discussed and concern was expressed for those experiencing health issues. Birthday wishes went out to those celebrating birthdays.
Treasurer’s report was presented. Treasurer Sandy Battin shared comments she received along with payment of dues from members. Several are concerned about the pandemic and may be absent from meetings for the time being. Report will be filed for audit.
Volunteer sheet went around for the months of March through August.
Correspondence was read and included thank you notes from Sarah Stoddard and Sadie Fedders who were recipients of GFWC scholarships.
President Kathy Harens thanked all who generously volunteered to serve on committees and as hostesses for the coming year. Members discussed adding a Publicity Committee to help bring more attention to the good work done by the club. No action was taken at this time.
Appreciation was expressed for the work done to bring the historic Yankton GFWC exhibit to the Meade Cultural Education Center. Ruth Ann Dannenbring was given a special thank you for her efforts on this project.
Members will donate winter wear items — coats, scarves, mittens, etc. for those in need at the October meeting.
Door prizes were awarded to Arlene Young, Cindy Filips, Sandy Isburg, and Anneliese Dehmer.
Before adjourning the meeting, each member present was asked to express in one word something positive that they experienced/learned during the months of isolation caused by the coronavirus.
