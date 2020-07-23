HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Julie Gross announced that USDA is investing $274,000 to build and improve critical infrastructure in the city of Avon.
“This investment demonstrates how partnering with USDA can provide opportunities and build strong, sustainable communities. When rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” Gross said.
The City of Avon will use the federal funding to replace the pavement on the city of Avon’s main street. The project includes the replacement of the existing water and sanitary sewer due to its age and life expectancy. In addition, the city plans to replace eight light poles and increase the handicap accessibility areas to better accommodate its residents.
