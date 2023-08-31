I’ve have a number of friends working on the constant struggle to lose some weight, and I’m in that circle, as well. When we’re together, we hear about all the latest diets and ways to slim down.

Here is the thing with dieting: You lose weight — which can be good. It’s not so good if you also lose lean body mass (muscle). This is bad. Keeping lean muscle helps to keep burning more calories even when you’re just hanging out (keeps your metabolism high!). For the average overweight dieter, 70% of the weight lost is from fat and 30% is from muscle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.