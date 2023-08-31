I’ve have a number of friends working on the constant struggle to lose some weight, and I’m in that circle, as well. When we’re together, we hear about all the latest diets and ways to slim down.
Here is the thing with dieting: You lose weight — which can be good. It’s not so good if you also lose lean body mass (muscle). This is bad. Keeping lean muscle helps to keep burning more calories even when you’re just hanging out (keeps your metabolism high!). For the average overweight dieter, 70% of the weight lost is from fat and 30% is from muscle.
When we drop weight and drop muscle, it can be a problem. Losing muscle lowers your metabolic rate. It also reduces insulin sensitivity, a combination that sets you up to experience that yo-yo effect of losing weight and gaining it back. In older individuals, muscle loss coincides with increased risk of disease and mortality. Meanwhile, for athletes, muscle loss hampers performance and may increase injury risk.
We know we want to lose weight — and now we know we want to make sure it’s fat we lose and keep that lean muscle.
Here are some strategies that can reduce muscle loss when losing body fat.
———
HOW MUCH MUSCLE DO YOU STAND TO LOSE DURING WEIGHT LOSS?
The standard rule is that people who go on a low-calorie diet and don’t exercise will lose about 70% body fat and 30% lean muscle mass over the course of a diet. This is true for folks who carry more body fat, but someone who is a little leaner, but still wants to drop weight — that fat/muscle split can be different. The leaner you are and drop weight, the more muscle mass you lose — IF ALL YOU DO IS DIET AND DO NOT EXERCISE!
When a leaner person diets, the brain tells the body, “Hold the bus, Gus!” The body senses the lack of body fat as a threat to our survival and holds on to fat tissue while increasing the oxidation (breakdown) of muscle.
A second factor is the severity of the diet. A big mistake many people make is to slash calories below 1,200 a day. They want to lose fat quickly, so they figure less is more. This backfires because the greater the energy deficit, the larger lean muscle we lose. If that’s not enough, low-calorie dieting brings with it a metabolic slow down whereby the body reduces resting metabolic rate so that you burn fewer calories daily.
———
STRATEGIES THAT PRESERVE MUSCLE DURING WEIGHT LOSS
Fortunately, there are three proven strategies to preserve muscle during weight loss:
1. Increase protein;
2. Train with weights;
3. Lose weight gradually.
NO. 1: INCREASE PROTEIN
Getting more of your calories from protein is a benefit (eat more protein rich foods like meat, eggs, etc.). More protein helps preserve muscle during weight loss. Think of building a brick wall. If you have a lot of bricks, you can build a better wall. Protein rich foods give you more bricks. No protein, no bricks and a weak wall. Anytime you replenish the stack of building blocks by eating protein, it’s a good thing, building more muscle and protecting the muscle during a diet.
NO. 2: DO RESISTANCE TRAINING
Research shows that all types of exercise can help prevent muscle loss when losing weight. Strength training and other anaerobic modes like sprinting appear to be most effective because they overload the muscle, causing the body to use more of those “bricks” from eating protein and preserves muscle. Another benefit of anaerobic exercise is that it maintains strength, which leads people to be more spontaneously active.
This is a game changer because, when people lose weight, they often become more sedentary, reducing activity and lowering the number of calories burned over the course of the day. For example, in one weight-loss study, women who strength trained increased their spontaneous energy expenditure, burning an extra 63 calories daily, whereas a group that had no exercise intervention became more sedentary, decreasing energy expenditure by a whopping 259 calories. So, move it to lose it and you’ll lose even more when you have the energy to go.
NO. 3: LOSE WEIGHT GRADUALLY
Slower rates of weight loss help to maintain muscle when you diet. Those quick, starvation diets do more of a shock to the body and don’t allow for preservation of lean mass.
This is especially true in athletes and leaner individuals (including people in the overweight category who are not obese). A study of athletes gives us a better picture: Researchers compared what would happen with decreasing a diet with 500-calorie a day less in their diet or a 1,000-calorie a day deficit in their diet. Results showed that although it took the athletes three weeks longer to lose 5% of bodyweight with the 500-calorie deficit diet, the greater daily energy intake allowed them to gain 2.1% muscle mass at the same time. The weight they lost was fat, and they not only kept their muscle but also gained muscle during the diet!
———
TAKEAWAY:
Set yourself up for long-term success by taking action to preserve muscle when losing weight: Combining strength training with a higher protein diet with a long-range goal of weight loss is the way to go for success for the long haul.
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is Founder/Director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com.
