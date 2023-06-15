VERMILLION — Fantastic fiddles take the stage when Lynx Lynx headlines Midsommar at Dalesburg on Friday, June 23. Vidar Skrede of Norway and Patrik Ahlberg of Sweden delight with fiddle, Hardanger fiddle, guitar and mandolin when they bring their U.S. tour to the beautiful countryside church at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. They play original and traditional Nordic folk music.

Midsommar at Dalesburg offers a day of music, food, fun and fellowship at the rural Vermillion church. The 153rd celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a free program featuring Lynx Lynx inside the air-conditioned church. The duo returns for an informal jam session at 3 p.m. on the church grounds with the local Dalesburg Spelman, featuring Nordic music with voice plus fiddles, guitar, nyckelharpa (keyed harp) and other folk instruments.

