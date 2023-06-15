VERMILLION — Fantastic fiddles take the stage when Lynx Lynx headlines Midsommar at Dalesburg on Friday, June 23. Vidar Skrede of Norway and Patrik Ahlberg of Sweden delight with fiddle, Hardanger fiddle, guitar and mandolin when they bring their U.S. tour to the beautiful countryside church at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. They play original and traditional Nordic folk music.
Midsommar at Dalesburg offers a day of music, food, fun and fellowship at the rural Vermillion church. The 153rd celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a free program featuring Lynx Lynx inside the air-conditioned church. The duo returns for an informal jam session at 3 p.m. on the church grounds with the local Dalesburg Spelman, featuring Nordic music with voice plus fiddles, guitar, nyckelharpa (keyed harp) and other folk instruments.
Lynx Lynx wraps up the celebration with a performance on the church’s north lawn at 7 p.m.
Another highlight of Midsommar is the Scandinavian meal from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with homemade meatballs, potatis korv and other Scandinavian specialties. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
Midsommar offers plenty of activities. From 4-7 p.m., the Dalesburg and Pleasant Valley Youth Food Stand opens, selling homemade pie, sandwiches and snacks. The SDSU Ice Cream Truck will help visitors cool off. A crafts area will feature area artisans and vendors and a variety of activities are available for children.
Events for the day close with the free concert at 7 p.m. featuring Lynx Lynx, the Dalesburg Cornet Band, the raising of the Midsommar Pole, ring dancing for all and plenty of Nordic music.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church was founded by Swedish immigrants to South Dakota. The traditional Midsommar festival celebrates the summer solstice, and a gathering has been held at the church for 153 years.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church is located on University Road 12 miles north of Vermillion. Other routes include eight miles south of Highway 46 on University Road; I-29 exit 38 (Volin) and go 5.5 miles west; or take Highway 19 and go three miles east on 306th St. (Volin Road).
