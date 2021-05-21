Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: May 22, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amid the Crowd of Stars”“ by Stephen Leigh
• “The Children’s Train” by Viola Ardone
• “The Delivery” by Peter Mendelsund
• “Eartheater” by Dolores Reyes
• “Fake Accounts” by Lauren Oyler
• “The Forever Sea” by Joshua Phillip Johnson Johnson
• “Girl A” by Abigail Dean
• “Girls with Bright Futures” by Tracy Dobmeier
• “The Good Doctor of Warsaw” by Elisabeth Gifford
• “The Lady Has a Past” by Amanda Quick
• “Landslide” by Susan Conley
• “Lies Lies Lies” by Adele Parks
• “The Love Square” by Laura Jane Williams
• “No Holding Back” by Lori Foster
• “One Got Away” by S.A. Lelchuk
• “Sorrow and Bliss” by Meg Mason
• “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman
• “Stella” by Takis Würger
• “A Station on the Path to Somewhere Better” by Benjamin Wood
• “Those Who Are Saved” by Alexis Landau
• “What Could be Saved” by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz
———
Nonfiction
• “Come Fly The World “ by Julia Cook
• “Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety” by Drew Ramsey
• “Fathoms: the World in the Whale” by Rebecca Giggs
• “The Fight for Free Speech” by Ian Rosenberg
• “Ice Walker” by James Raffan
• “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
• “Little and Often” by Trent Preszler
• “No Pain No Gaines” by Chip Gaines
• “Nobody’s Normal” by Roy Richard Grinker
• “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee
• “The Three Mothers” by Anna Malaika Tubbs
• “Tiger Girl and the Candy Kid” by Glenn Stout
• “Why We Serve” by Alexandra N. Harris
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Unicorn and Yeti: Friends Rock” by Heather Ayris Burnell
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Earth, My Butt, and Other Big Round Things “ by Carolyn Mackler
• “The Universe is Expanding and So Am I” by Carolyn Mackler
JUNIOR DVDs
• “The Magic School Bus Rides Again: All About Earth
ADULT DVDs
• “Half Brothers”
• “Judas and the Black Messiah”
• “Land”
• “The Little Things”
• “The Marksman”
• “Miss Juneteenth”
• “Money Plane”
• “Soul”
AUDIO BOOKS
• “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.