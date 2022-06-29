ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met June 20, 2022, with President Melana Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Seven officers answered roll call. Thirteen other members introduced themselves.
President Malena presented certificates to the following in recognition of their continuous membership in the ALA: Shelly DeBoer, Mary Hibbs, and Sandy Johnson — 20 years; Delores Feilmeier and Amanda Johnson — 25 years; Marcella Brown — 30 years; Jacque Duncan, Gladys Hasker, Helen Simpson, Naomi Somer, and Twila Stibral — 40 years; and Betty Rhoades — 60 years.
Minutes from the May meeting were approved. Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Jane Kopecky.
Reports: Membership — Members asked to review a list of addresses and phone numbers so the new books will have accurate information. Poppies — Treasurer reported results of the recent distribution. $3,566.76 was donated; $860.44 was submitted to the State ALA. Cheers — Greetings have been sent during the month.
Marlys List attended the recent State Convention held in Watertown. She reported that the Yankton and Canton ALA units were recognized for collecting the most from their poppy distribution. Veterans assemble the poppies and are paid a small amount for their work. Gov. Noem and also the Girls State governor spoke at the convention. Other topics included a proposed increase in dues, HSC gift shop support, installation of new state officers, and voting on resolutions for changes to the organization. She also reported on the memorial service held for deceased members.
Old Business: Consensus of the membership was to change the ALA meeting night to the third Tuesday of the month. By-laws will be changed to reflect the change.
New Business: Discussion was held on donating to the American Legion for costs incurred for the membership dinner. Motion by Gloria Pibal, second by Martha Ausborn to donate $300 to the Legion. Motion carried.
Two of the girls who represented Yankton at Girls State this year spoke to the group about their experiences. Gert Boyles also read a written report from one of the girls who was unable to attend the meeting. They all reported having a very enjoyable and learning experience and participated by running and being elected to various county and state offices. Olivia Hunhoff who participated in Journalism City at Girls State was given the “Outstanding Journalist” award.
Motion by Helen Simpson, second by Shirley Juffer to reimburse Marlys List for expenses for attending the State ALA convention. Motion carried.
Motion made by Marlys List, second by Jane Kopecky to authorize the treasurer to pay any bills presented during the summer recess. Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the members, meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is Sept. 20, 2022.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with six people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and two people joining the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls and one from rural Yankton County.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order, gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Teresa Rentsch gave the word of the day, “keen,” which means intellectually alert or extremely sensitive in perception. Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways — Strategic Relationships, level 2 Understanding Your Leadership Style, titled “Street Talk.” Prior to the meeting, Jeremy Skrenes was interviewed on a podcast called “The Commute” hosted by Steve Olivas; Jeremy talked about repairing mobile devices. Vernon Arens conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to various questions such as favorite sports figure, where would you like to live & why, if you were famous for 15 minutes — what would it be for. Steve Hamilton was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Pat Acklie-Roth evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech, and Jana Lane evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ podcast speech (she watched the podcast previously). Presentations were given by ah counter Walter Rentsch who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums, grammarian Teresa Rentsch who reported on use of the word of the day “keen” and good grammar, poor grammar and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Jana Lane who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Walter Rentsch. Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Pat Acklie-Roth for best evaluator, and Jana Lane and Teresa Rentsch who tied for best table topic response. The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes.
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.” Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
June 27, 2022 — Called to order at 7 p.m.
Minutes and treasurer report were approved and placed on file.
Activities: Edith Troxel went over the place mats that we are doing to give to the Humane Society. She collected a few that were completed. July’s picnic will be at Trinity Church and please bring own beverage.
Program: Sandy Hoffner — Sew n tell is red, white and blue for July’s meeting and the program is Jessie Bailey from Pathways.
Workshop: Lori Connot gave out February or March for Gregory’s quilt retreat, asking for input from the group as to which month. Joni Lowe went over we have secured Diane Harris for the September 2023 workshop/lecture with more information to come.
QOV: Dawn Atkins asked if there was anyone able to take quilts to be quilted, depending on how many are completed will determine if there is a presentation in July. There are completed kits for anyone to get to make a top; let Dawn know if you have any questions.
Quilt Show 2022: Edith went over briefly how much room would be available for quilts. Entry forms will be passed out and need to be completed by August meeting. Kathy Sheldon said we are still in need of more scraps of fabric for the dive. Door prizes for the show and baskets are still being accepted. Joyce Brunken brought up about doing a donation of $50 for the sign printing. There was a motion made by Angie Hejl and Peggy Thranum seconded. Motion was passed.
Unfinished: July 25 is a “charity sew day” starting at 9 a.m. The event will be all day and please email Joni if you have any questions or if you plan on bringing any supplies.
New Business: Angie asked the group if they there were any concerns with the member contact list being emailed to members. Also asked that if anyone was still having issues with getting the newsletters to please get with her.
Sue Gregersen talked about the bus trip to Des Moines for AQS Show. It is a long trip but well worth it.
Program: Committee did their presentation on “Easy Christmas Gifts.”
Attendance: Was collected with 30 members in attendance and 2 guests, Kathy Wright and Laura Barta.
Door prize: Peggy Thranum-gift card to Country View Quilting.
Meeting adjourned at 8 p.m. Motioned by Elaine Harty and seconded by Dorothea Hoebelheinrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.