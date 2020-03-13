I’m in need for the spring weather to arrive.
With the changing of seasons, a few reminders come to mind for animal advocates and pet owners.
First, the wildlife babies.
Each spring, babies are taken by humans. Often these animals are not abandoned by their parents and did not need assistance.
Some species, such as turtles, do not need parental care to survive. Others, like deer and rabbits, use a parenting strategy where mothers leave babies alone for hours on end to avoid drawing predators’ attention to their young.
Parents will also hide when humans are around. If you come up on a baby anything that seems content and calm, please leave it alone. Babies in distress will be making lots of noise, will have wrinkled skin from dehydration, and may be covered in bugs.
Second, the dogs.
Heat stroke in dogs is common in early spring on a warm day.
Don’t expect your pets to be at their peak physical performance as soon as the snow clears. After several months inside, your dog may have gained weight, lost muscle tone and be a little stiff in the joints. Reintroduce him slowly to his favorite outdoor activities by starting with short runs or gentle games of fetch and Frisbee.
Heat stroke is serious, sometimes fatal, and requires immediate medical attention. If you suspect a dog is experiencing heat stroke, the first step is to cool the dog down with cool water.
It is a good time to talk to your vet about flea and tick control and heartworm prevention. There are dozens of products with varying success results. Treating for prevention is far easier than trying to treat after an infestation.
Finally, take a safety assessment.
Are your window screens and sashes safe to prevent your cat or small pet from escaping?
Is your leash and collar in good shape or will it tear at the sight of a bunny?
Are all your animals spayed and neutered and if not age appropriate yet, do you have a solid plan to prevent reproduction? Are your vaccinations up-to-date to protect them from illnesses when there’s more animals out and about?
Have you compared your plant and flower design to the list of toxic plants and flowers for pets? You can compare at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.
Did you leave any rodent poisons or cleaning supplies in areas that your pet could get into?
Making sure you’re set up for success will save money and time so you can enjoy the changing weather.
