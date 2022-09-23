New At The Library Sep 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 24, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Back to the Garden” by Laurie R. King• “Beneath Cruel Waters” by Jon Bassoff• “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid• “Dark Night in Big Rock” by William Johnstone• “The Darkest Game” by Joseph Schneider• “The Death of Pie” by Tamar Myers• “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb• “The Devil Takes You Home” by Gabino Iglesias• “The Forgotten Life of Eva Gordon” by Linda MacKillop• “The Gatekeeper” by James Byrne• “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter• “Hellburner” by Mike Maden• “I Remember You” by Brian Freeman• “Light on Bone” by Kathryn Lasky• “Long Past Summer” by Noué Kirwan• “Much Ado about Nauticaling” by Gabby Allan• “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn• “Peg and Rose Solve a Murder” by Laurien Berenson• “Peter Darling” by Austin Chant• “Roll Red Roll” by Nancy Schwartzman• “Settling his Hash” by William W. Johnstone• “Shutter” by Ramona Emerson• “Sister Mother Warrior” by Vanessa Riley• “The Wedding Plot” by Paula Munier———Nonfiction• “African Founders” by David Hackett Fischer• “After Populism” by William C. Pratt• “The Day I Die” by Anita Hannig• “Disfigured” by Amanda Leduc• “Objective Secure” by Nick LaveryYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Boys Run the Riot” vol. 1-4 manga by Keito Gaku• “Castles in Their Bones” by Laura Sebastian• “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” illustrated by Jim Kay• “Hocus Pocus” illustrated by Gris Grimly———Nonfiction• “Booked” graphic novel by Kwame Alexander• “The Greatest Stories Ever Played” by Dustin HansenJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Desmond Cole Ghost Patrol” vol. 1-9 by Andres Miedoso• “Escape from the Isle of the Lost” a Descendants novel• “Everything Together” by Benjamin Klas• “Second Dad Summer” by Benjamin KlasEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “The Broken Ornament” by Tony Diterlizzi• “I Got the Christmas Spirit” by Connie Schofield-Morrison• “Siempre te Quirreé” by Debi Gliori• “Sparkles of Joy” by Aditi Wardhan Singh———Nonfiction• “John Henry” by Christine Platt• “Raven the Trickster” by Christine PlattADULT DVDs• “The Great: Season 2”• “The Green Planet”• “The Lost City”• “Minions: The Rise of Gru”• “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”JUNIOR DVDs• “Bluey: Seasons 1&2”———Curbside pickup is available! Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 