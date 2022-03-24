TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday March 12, 2022, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order, asked Mike Villanueva to give the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on General Evaluator Jeremy Skrenes to present his program team of Vernon Arens as timer, Mike Villanueva as ah counter and vote counter, and Walter Rentsch as grammarian with the word of the day “Perchance,” Speeches were given by Pat Acklie-Roth entitled “We should all be mentors” from Pathways Leadership Development path and Teresa Rentsch entitled “What happened to you? How your brain responds to trauma” from Pathways Motivational Strategies path. Following the speeches, table topics were led by Steve Hamilton who called on Vernon Arens, Kevin Buhl, Dan Klimisch, Mike Villanueva, and Walter Rentsch to give a 1-2-minute impromptu speech about the meaning of a humorous saying. After table topics, Jeremy Skrenes led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Roy Wilcox to evaluate Pat Acklie-Roth’s speech and then gave his evaluation of Teresa Rentsch’s speech. Skrenes asked for the grammarian’s report from Walter Rentsch and ah counter’s report from Mike Villanueva and then presented his evaluation of the meeting in general. Toastmaster Buhl asked vote counter Mike Villanueva to announce the following winners: Pat Acklie-Roth and Teresa Rentsch tied for best speaker, Roy Wilcox for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl and Mike Villanueva tied for best table topics’ response. Dan Klimisch gave the joke of the day and Club President Jeremy Skrenes reviewed the duty schedule for the next meeting (March 19, 2022) and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
———
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and four people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one each from Sioux Falls, Yankton, Irene, and South Padre Island, Texas.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order, gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Pat Acklie-Roth who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “gregarious,” which means marked by or indicating a liking for companionship. Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Do Your Part” in preparation for competing in the Toastmasters Division International Speech Contest. Vernon Arens conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to a variety of questions. Kevin Buhl was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Janice Stone evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Steve Hamilton who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Jana Lane who reported on use of the word of the day “gregarious” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Steve Hamilton who reported on speaking times; vote counter Jeremy Skrenes who reported on the winner of table topics portion of the meeting, and joke master Steve Hamilton who told “Dad Jokes.”
Toastmaster Pat Acklie-Roth presented a virtual trophy to at herself for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. The next meeting is set for March 26. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Fifteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a “Chili Feed” potluck meeting on March 20 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Avon, Tyndall and Yankton.
President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. The secretary’s report of the February 20 meeting was accepted as published in the March newsletter. The YRAA currently has 89 members of which 13 are Life Members. Gene Ebneter was sporting a bright red beard and hair — for his St. Patrick’s Day effort to raise funds to support the Special Olympics. Roger Huntley reported that he sold his share in the Yankton Area Aviators Cessna 172 to John Halsted. John plans to use the plane for flight training for his son Jack with a local CFI. Steve Hamilton reported that the rehabilitation of Taxiway Alpha at Yankton’s airport would be done this summer in three phrases. Hamilton commented that the Request For Proposals for aviation maintenance services at the Yankton airport garnered one response. John Halsted, doing business as Roger Wilco Aviation Services, and his attorney met with city officials on March 15 to begin negotiating a contract.
The next YRAA meeting is set for April 10 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.