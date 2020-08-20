The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery’s Peace Center are once again offering a Spiritual Enrichment Program, designed to nurture that desire in us for a deeper life of faith. The program will meet one Saturday morning per month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. from September through May, at the Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton. (If COVID restrictions are necessary, they will arrange to meet via videoconferencing).
Interested men and women are welcome to gather with Sister staff members to share prayer and to dialogue as a group on the selected reading. This year we will focus on the spiritual life, silence and solitude, mentoring younger generations, aging well, fruitful use of anger, the importance of work and vocation, the meaning of life and death — subjects of Parker Palmer’s book, “On the Brink of Everything.” As part of this program participants will also be able to schedule a personal silent retreat, with two overnights, at the Peace Center.
Last year’s program drew 14 participants, including people from Sioux Falls, Wagner, Mitchell, Yankton and towns in northwest Iowa, and provided time for enriching prayer and reflection and for engaging dialogue. The personal retreat time was a benefit greatly appreciated by each participant.
The Benedictines who staff the Benedictine Peace Center — Sisters Jeanne Ranek, Doris Oberembt, Mary Jo Polak, and Penny Bingham — look forward to gathering with those men and women desiring to deepen their faith life by connecting with others with a similar desire. Registration is requested by Aug. 24.
Find more information at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-enrichment-program/. Register or contact the Peace Center at benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.