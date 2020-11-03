PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) is accepting applications for the 2020 Urban and Community Forestry Comprehensive Challenge Grants. South Dakota communities, non-profit organizations and tribes are encouraged to apply.
The Challenge Grants can be used to help communities solve specific community forestry problems or demonstrate the importance of trees and urban forests in our communities. Projects must be for trees or tree management on public land or in public rights-of-way. Funds can be used for professional services, tree inventories and assessments, existing tree care and maintenance, training and education, and new tree plantings. Communities must contribute an equal match for all funds awarded which can be met through cash or in-kind contributions.
Projects must follow the guidelines for Community Forestry Challenge Grants. These guidelines and the grant application can be found at: https://sdda.sd.gov/conservation-forestry/grants-loans/community-forestry-challenge-grants/. A new guided scoring system to assist applicants with their applications can be found on the same webpage.
Applications and accompanying documentation must be submitted to SDDA’s Division of Resource Conservation and Forestry (RC&F) by Nov. 20, 2020. For more information, contact Rachel Ormseth at 605-773-3594.
