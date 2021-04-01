TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and online via Zoom. President Angela Mann opened the meeting calling on Janice Stone to lead the group in prayer. Mann was also the Toastmaster for the meeting. She first introduced the General Evaluator, Jeremy Skrenes, to introduce his evaluation team. He called on Grammarian, Iesely Stone, who gave the word of the day as “cattywampus.” an adjective that means “awry, askew.” Skrenes also introduced evaluators Walter Rentsch and Dan Klimisch; Ah counter Roy Wilcox; and Timer, Mike Villanueva. The first speaker for the meeting was Jana Lane. She spoke from the Strategic Relationships Path – the Researching and Presenting project. The purpose of this project is to learn or review basic research methods and present a well-organized, well-researched speech on any topic. The title of her speech was “Bio Sensor – Early Neurological Stimulation” and was about using stimulation methods with puppies so that they are calm and less stressed as they grow up. The second speaker was Pat Acklie-Roth. She spoke from the Effective Coaching Path with the same project — Researching and Presenting. The title of her speech was “Watch for W.A.S.T.E” and was about managing time effectively and watching out for all the ways we waste time. After the speakers, Mann introduced Steve Hamilton as the Table Topics Master. Hamilton’s topic was “You know you’re from South Dakota when…” Each participant is required speak for at least one minute but no more than 2:30. Table topics participants were Janice Stone, Angela Mann, Mike Villanueva, Vernon Arens, Iesely Stone, and Roy Wilcox. Mann then called on General Evaluator Jeremy Skrenes to lead the evaluation portion of the meeting. He called on Rentsch to evaluate Lane’s speech and Klimisch to evaluate Acklie-Roth’s speech. He then called on Stone to give her grammarian’s report and Wilcox to give his ah counters report. Finally, Skrenes gave an evaluation of the whole meeting giving some great pointers on refining our online format. Awards were given to Janice Stone for the best table topics response and the best speaker and evaluator were tied.
President Mann closed out the meeting. Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join us online via Zoom or in person at the Fry’n Pan. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
