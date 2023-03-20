PIERRE — “Paint-South Dakota” is underway and South Dakota Housing is seeking volunteer painters and nominations for houses to be painted.

To get involved, an individual or group of people nominate someone in their community whose home is in need of a fresh coat of exterior paint and then pick a Saturday in June to pick up paint brushes and give of their time to help their neighbor.

