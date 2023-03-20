PIERRE — “Paint-South Dakota” is underway and South Dakota Housing is seeking volunteer painters and nominations for houses to be painted.
To get involved, an individual or group of people nominate someone in their community whose home is in need of a fresh coat of exterior paint and then pick a Saturday in June to pick up paint brushes and give of their time to help their neighbor.
The nominated home must be a single family, owner-occupied residence whose owner is physically or financially unable to paint their home themselves.
Since starting the program in 1998, nearly 550 homes across South Dakota have been painted, resulting in more than 10,655 gallons of paint and primer being applied by 7,884 local volunteers.
“South Dakota Housing is celebrating 50 years this year and in honor of our anniversary we are expanding the opportunity from 25 to 50 communities to participate,” said Executive Director Lorraine Polak. “We appreciate the volunteers who give of their time to assist their neighbors and help beautiful their community.”
Applications are due to S.D. Housing by 5 p.m. CT, April 21. Applicants will be able to select a weekend in June to complete the final painting of the home.
Additional information and a link to the poster and application can be found at www.sdhousing.org. Questions can be directed to Sheila Olson at 605-773-7603.
