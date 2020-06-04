Who are you going to be when this is all over?
It’s a question that was posed to me by a spiritual teacher I learned of in December, and it’s definitely a question I keep coming back to.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been given the gift of time — time to dive deep and figure out what is working and what could work a little better. So, who will we be when the pandemic is over? Who will we be as individuals, as a community, and as an organization?
It’s been a tough few weeks at Yankton Area Arts as we’ve had to postpone annual traditions like Kids Art Fest and cancel our beloved Tuesday night community band concert series. Additionally, we made the difficult decision last week to cancel our annual family celebration, Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival. Rest assured, these decisions are not made lightly.
As our main source of income each year, the loss of the Summer Arts Festival is especially hard on Yankton Area Arts. This loss of revenue is forcing us to take a hard look at our budget. The good news is, Yankton is a place that understands the value of a vibrant community. We understand how the arts bring people together during difficult times and how the arts help drive the economy and tourism. You can help the arts thrive in our community by becoming a member of Yankton Area Arts, making a one time or monthly donation and by participating in one of our fundraisers.
While we have had several cancellations, YAA is working hard to find virtual alternatives to our summer activities.
Tickets are now on sale for our annual Meridian en Blanc fundraiser to be held on July 18. Typically held on the Meridian Bridge with participants wearing all white, this year’s event will be held virtually. Ticket holders will drive through GAR Hall to pick up their “basket” filled with a beautiful picnic meal prepared by Counterfeit Catering and their choice of a bottle of wine or a crowler of beer, brewed locally at Ben’s Brewing Company. Our committee will then communicate with ticket holders and provide a link to a private concert as well as engage participants in some online interactivities. Although we won’t be together in the same space this year, we encourage friends to gather together for the evening in a backyard by the firepit or sit on a blanket in one of our beautiful parks. Wear white … or not. We encourage you to have fun and remember that the arts in Yankton are for everyone and serve to enrich our community. Tickets can be purchased at YanktonAreaArts.org/meb now through July 1.
In response to COVID-19, YAA closed the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery on March 13, and it will remain closed until further notice. This closing includes all group meetings, classes and rentals. Upon closing, we immediately created a virtual exhibit featuring artwork by students from Yankton High School. The exhibit is broken down into seven different videos that can be found on the newly created YAA YouTube channel.
Also, on the YouTube channel is an interview of YHS English teacher, Amy Miner and her AP Drama students, all seniors. They wrote monologues about their experiences during quarantine and put it all together in a production called “Inside Voices: Quarantine 2020.”
Additionally, YAA has created an online gift shop which can be found on our website and features wood turned items, jewelry, books, home décor, greeting cards and much more! Support local artists while shopping for Father’s Day this month. All items are available for curbside pick-up.
Stay tuned for some of the other fun ideas we are trying this year. In the meantime, we so appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, or becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is currently closed until further notice. This closure includes all classes, group meetings and rentals. Staff will be holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.