Truth in Nature, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will begin running year-round outdoor mentoring and ministry programs for fatherless boys beginning summer of 2022 in Yankton.
Truth in Nature will be launching this chapter on Sunday, June 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Avenue, during their morning services. Learn more about the ministry during one of these services. They will have an information table available to learn more about the opportunities before and after the church service.
An established ministry founded in 2009 in Dallas, Georgia, Truth in Nature has grown to reach and engage boys from fatherless homes in 18 different communities across 10 states.
Specifically working with fatherless boys in middle and high school, they are ready to begin the outreach in Yankton. Ken Schaeffer, local resident, will be leading the efforts as volunteer program director. He and his wife Lori have fostered kids for many years. Ken has seen first-hand the need for a male role model in shaping the next generation of men.
A Christian-based organization, boys can expect to engage with mentors in an outdoor setting, while being led on becoming a Christian man and positive member of the community. These programs are free of charge for these boys after an application has been completed, submitted, and approved.
Local residents are encouraged to support Truth in Nature as they seek mentors, partnerships with local businesses, contributors, and referrals from boys that meet this criterion. To learn more, you can visit the website at www.truthinnature.org or contact Ken Schaeffer at ken.schaeffer@truthinnature.org or 605-660-7340. You can also find Truth in Nature on Facebook, Instagram and Vimeo.
