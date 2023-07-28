Stuff The Bus
United Way of Greater Yankton

To prepare local students for a successful school year, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting their annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive.

Back-to-school costs can be challenging. The Stuff the Bus Program — led by United Way of Greater Yankton and sponsored by Yankton Morning Optimist Club and Walmart — eases this financial burden.

