To prepare local students for a successful school year, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting their annual “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive.
Back-to-school costs can be challenging. The Stuff the Bus Program — led by United Way of Greater Yankton and sponsored by Yankton Morning Optimist Club and Walmart — eases this financial burden.
All supplies donated through Stuff the Bus are given out to referred Yankton School District students at United Way’s School Supply Distribution just before the new school year.
“Starting a new school year can be stressful for many kids,” said United Way Executive Director Lauren Hanson. “When a child walks into class with a backpack full of supplies they need, they can focus on what really matters — learning. Every gift to Stuff the Bus ensures that a student in our community will start the school year prepared to succeed.”
Donations of school supplies are being accepted Aug. 1-11 at Walmart, 3001 Broadway, Yankton. High on the wish list are notebooks, loose leaf paper, folders, locker accessories, Sharpies and watercolors. Students also need crayons, dry erase markers, scientific calculators, composition notebooks, index cards, erasers and book covers.
Don’t have time to shop for supplies? United Way’s Stuff the Bus Registry can be found at www.yanktonunitedway.org/stuffthebus. Monetary donations are also accepted to fill unmet needs and ensure that every referred student receives supplies. Contributions can be mailed or delivered to the UW Community Impact Center at 920 Broadway Ave, Suite 1, Yankton, SD. 57078 or donated online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/give
For more information, or other ways to get involved, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766 or email info@yanktonunitedway.org.
