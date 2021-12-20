Thirty members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a Holiday Gathering on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in JoDean’s Restaurant. Participants came from Allen, Avon, Creighton, Elk Point, Menno, Springfield, Utica, Volin and Yankton.
President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order. Certificates of Appreciation were passed out to the officers of the YRAA: President Alan Fenner, Vice President Chris Nelson, Secretary Steve Hamilton, Treasurer Jo Wohlenberg, Directors-at-Large Butch Becker and Scott Olson. Steve Hamilton presented Alan with a commemorative postal stamp in the “YRAA Presidents” series — for being president from 2019 thru 2021. An election was held for the President and Vice President of the YRAA, and Mark Westerman and Peter Mariniello were elected, respectively. The other officers will continue in their current positions: Secretary Steve Hamilton, Treasurer Jo Wohlenberg, Directors-at-Large Butch Becker and Scott Olson.
Steve Hamilton showed a PowerPoint presentation highlighting four aviation activities in 2021. First was the Young Eagle Rally at Yankton’s airport held on June 19. Second was the Touch-A-Truck event on Sept. 18, which displayed Jim Smith’s Mini Coupe. Third was the Yankton airport breakfast held on Sept. 19. Fourth was the restoration of the Spirit of Yankton red biplane done during 2021 by Mike Roinstad. The plane was destroyed in a blizzard in December 2020, and the completely restored biplane was back in front of the Yankton airport terminal in December 2021.
The next YRAA meeting is set for Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the airport terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
