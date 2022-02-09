By Amber Turner
Joshua Carr, a graphic design major from Yankton, received the 2021 gold award in the magazine and book cover design section of the Innovation Center for Design Excellence (ICDE) competition. The experimental design project was a 1920s parcel book.
The ICDE is a nonprofit student graphic design organization. The vision of the ICDE is to “be an agent of change and to provide life-altering opportunities for individuals who share a passion and need for design.” Each year, the organization runs over 10 national competitions, with plans to run more. The ICDE also provides scholarships, mentoring programs and internships in partnership with their sponsors. Their mission focuses on educational opportunities for underprivileged design students.
The competition took place virtually, allowing students nationwide to participate. Carr submitted his work for consideration in December 2021 and received notice of the award early January 2022.
The parcel book was made with used materials, including newspapers from Carr’s grandparents. “The newspapers dated between 1928 and 1935, making the overall work feel authentic to the time period I was trying to achieve,” said Carr. The cover of the book and pages were from previous projects. Carr printed the lyrics to the song, “Everybody Loves My Baby,” on the pages of the book.
“With this project, I wanted to step away from my computer and make as much of the book as I could using recycled materials,” explained Carr. The project took several weeks to complete. One challenge that took extra time and consideration was the careful handling of the newspaper. Its age, fragility and used condition posed a unique challenge for Carr. To solve the issue, he soaked the newspaper in water and hairspray, which flattened and stiffened the paper without damaging it.
Carr hopes his audience will feel as though they are viewing an artifact from the time period. “In its closed position, the book appears to be a mail parcel but opens to reveal an old love story that may or may not have ever reached its destination,” explained Carr.
This is not the first time Carr has been awarded for his work through the ICDE. He received the 2020 bronze award for his poster design, “Funke Juice.”
Beverly Krumm, lecturer in the School of Design, said the award is a great accomplishment and a strong addition to Carr’s portfolio. “Winning juried awards gives students confidence to know they are heading in the right direction and can compete on a national level,” stated Krumm.
Carr attributes part of his growth to his peers and professors like Krumm. “I feel that as a young designer, I have come a long way,” said Carr. “Beverly Krumm was the one to suggest I submit my work into the competition, and I am glad she did. This has been a great way for me to get my work out there for the world to see.”
