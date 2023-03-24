HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources encourage teachers to submit student education entries in the Arts & Education Building for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. Last year, 98 exhibitors entered over 5,000 entries. Project areas include various mediums of art, literature, computer graphics, and more.
Entry forms are due to the State Fair office by April 14, 2023.
“Displaying projects in the Arts & Education Building at the State Fair gave my students an opportunity to receive statewide recognition for their art talent,” said David Tuch, a recently retired West Central teacher. “It is a great program because you can submit lots of projects, allowing many of your students’ art to be displayed.”
All classroom subjects are eligible and public schools, private schools, and homeschools can enter projects. Schools interested but concerned about how to get entries to the fairgrounds should contact the fair at 605-353-7340 for assistance.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
