HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources encourage teachers to submit student education entries in the Arts & Education Building for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair. Last year, 98 exhibitors entered over 5,000 entries. Project areas include various mediums of art, literature, computer graphics, and more.

Entry forms are due to the State Fair office by April 14, 2023.

