The Yankton Community Library is celebrating National Novel Writing Month this year by giving away Novel Starter Kits for teens and adults throughout the month of November.
Each Novel Starter Kit includes a notebook, guided worksheets to get you started on your project, plus goodies to keep you motivated.
Pick up your Kit by using our Curbside Pick-Up Service or by stopping in during our Grab & Go hours, 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Saturday. Supplies are limited.
In addition, the library is also hosting a Virtual Write-In at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Meet with other writers in the community for an hour-long social. During this event, you will learn about the novel writing resources at nanowrimo.org and share your project with the group. Plus, you can take part in some fun writing exercises. Connect to the event from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/614963093. You can also find the link to this event on our website under Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities or on our Facebook page.
Finally, don’t forget to share your National Novel Writing Month updates on Instagram and/or Facebook by using #YCLNaNoWriMo.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
