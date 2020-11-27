BROOKINGS — Applications are now open to members of the public who would like to assist in the South Dakota Humanities Council’s outreach efforts by joining the roster of SDHC scholars who provide educational, unique, humanities-rich programs to South Dakotans.
Members of the SDHC Speakers Bureau make themselves available for SDHC-related programming as well as sessions related to their own individual specialties.
SDHC has shifted much of its focus to online programming. As such, 2021 scholars will be listed online and not in the annually printed SDHC Program Catalog. A major factor in the decision was an SDHC survey that found the majority of constituents preferred to select scholars from the online catalog instead of the printed version.
Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 29, 2020, at http://sdhumanities.org/scholar- apply. Vetted scholars will be listed online. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SDHC’s grant- sponsored programs will be virtual-only. A small number of in-person gatherings, which require preapproval, may be supported through application of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Contact info@sdhumanities.org with questions.
Scholars are paid stipends to speak to groups about topics pertinent to their area of expertise. They can also lead discussions about books from SDHC’s lending library, including the annual One Book South Dakota.
Most programs are proposed by a sponsoring organization (typically a nonprofit, although all civic institutions are eligible) through the Speakers Bureau, One Book or Book Club to Go programs. Applicants include libraries, museums, historic sites, historical societies, parks, tribal entities, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, as well as community centers and agencies that are open to the public. Programs must take place within the state.
Applicants are required to submit program information, contact information, and a one- to three-minute video introducing themselves and briefly explaining their proposed presentations. The video will be posted along with the other scholar information. A NEW application is required for consideration as a 2021 scholar.
Scholars must be trained in one of the humanities disciplines, possess an M.A. or Ph.D., or have a career and personal history that show commitment to the humanities (tribal elders, experienced Chautauqua performers and more).
Applicants are not required to be South Dakota residents. However, supported programs must take place in South Dakota.
Interested scholars can apply to be reading group discussion leaders, Speakers Bureau presenters, or both.
For questions about the scholar application process, email deb@sdhumanities.org or call the SDHC office at (605) 688-6113.
Those who are interested in becoming a 2021 scholar can visit http://sdhumanities.org/scholar — apply to access the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.