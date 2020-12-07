OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has selected the winners of its Standing Strong Together 2020 Employee Impact Awards, said Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. He said the winners — Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Yankton; One World Community Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska; and Neighbor to Neighbor, Fort Collins, Colorado — will each receive a $10,000 donation from the bank’s Employee Impact Fund.
FNBO’s Employee Impact Awards are new to the bank this year and employees were asked to nominate a nonprofit organization in their area that is “working hard to help individuals impacted by COVID-19” for the chance to win a $10,000 donation. Finalists were chosen from within three regions across FNBO’s service area for a total of 11 potential recipients. All employees could then vote once each day, Nov. 16-22, for the organization of their choice to determine the three winners. Nearly 100 organizations were nominated and more than 1,600 votes cast.
“The Employee Impact Awards are designed to celebrate nonprofit organizations working to address a current and important community need,” Gorynski said. “Each year, the Impact by FNBO Community and Corporate Social Responsibility team will identify the category of need for the monetary awards and employees will have the chance to nominate nonprofit organizations working to address that need in their communities and then vote for the winners.”
To learn more about each winning program, visit:
• Pathways Shelter for the Homeless www.yanktonpathways.org
• One World Community Health Center www.oneworldomaha.org
• Neighbor to Neighbor www.n2n.org
For information on FNBO’s community support, visit fnbo.com/community/impact-report.
