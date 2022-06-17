Community member and longtime volunteer Gail Kennedy began serving her community as a Girl Scout and as a teenager with her mother at church. Currently, she is a valuable member of many local non-profits’ volunteer rosters.
For over 25 years, United Way has recognized outstanding community volunteers through the Volunteer of the Month Award. Volunteers are nominated by their peers for their dedication to service and helping people throughout the greater Yankton community.
Because of Gail Kennedy’s outstanding and longtime commitment to service, United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton was honored to recently present Kennedy with the May 2022 Volunteer of the Month Award.
According to Baylie Galbreth, Program Coordinator at United Way, who nominated Kennedy for the award, “Gail is full of compassion and cares for each client she serves. She is always willing to lend a hand to our programming, helping us fulfill our mission of changing lives and improving the community.”
Gail shares her time and talents with many United Way programs including Southeast SD Retired Senior Volunteer Program, The Big Red Bookshelf, The Clothing Closet, and the Delta Dental Mobile Program. “Gail’s service makes other people feel good and appreciated. She embodies the values of United Way by making our community a better place for everyone.”
———
We asked Gail to share more about her volunteerism, in her own words:
I have lived in Yankton since 1966.
I volunteer at United Way’s The Clothing Closet with clothing distribution, sorting and at clothing drives. United Way’s Delta Dental Mobile Program, helping with client registration. The Yankton Area Banquet, preparing desserts and serving. Habitat for Humanity helping with their rummage sales. The Center’s Meals on Wheels Program, delivering meals to seniors. Yankton Food for Thought, Sack Pack, and with the United Way Heart Club Committee, handwriting thank you notes and hosting the Annual Campaign Kickoff and Appreciation Event.
Volunteer work is enjoyable because I believe it is important to set aside time for others to hopefully make a difference in their life. I also enjoy knowing I’m giving back to my community, and it is fun!
My best volunteer experience was learning how to prepare communion with my Mom.
The advice I would give to those thinking about getting out there and volunteering in their communities is try it because it will make a difference in the life of others and bring you joy at the same time!
Thank you, Gail, for your extraordinary efforts.
———
To learn more about local volunteer opportunities or to nominate a Volunteer of the Month, please visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/volunteer, email info@yanktonunitedway.org, or call United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766.
