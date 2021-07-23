Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: July 24, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Along a Storied Trail” by Ann H. Gabhart
• “Arctic Storm Passing” by Dale Brown
• “Day Zero” by C. Robert Cargill
• “Family Law” by Gin Phillips
• “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley
• “The House in the Gerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
• “I Don’t Forgive You” by Aggie Blum Thompson
• “The Kobalt Dossier” by Eric Van Lustbader
• “Legends of the North Cascades” by Jonathan Evison
• “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
• “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
• “The Photographer” by Mary Dixie Carter
• “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson
• “The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery
• “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke
• “True Believer” by Jack Carr
• “Two Old Men and a Baby” by Hendrik Groen
• “What Doesn’t Kill Us” by David Housewright
———
Nonfiction
• “America on Fire” by Elizabeth Hinton
• “ASVAB Prep 2022-2023”
• “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell
• “From the River to the Sea” by John Sedgwick
• “Homeschool Hacks” by Linsey Knerl
• “King Richard: Nixon and Watergate” by Michael Dobbs
• “The Lost Boys of Montauk” by Amanda M. Fairbanks
• “The Reshaping of America’s Game” by Bryan Soderholm-Difatte
• “Till Murder Do Us Part” by James Patterson
• “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore
———
Audiobooks
• “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
• “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen
• “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr
• “The Drowning Kind” by Jennifer McMahon
• “Fallen” by Linda Castillo
• “The Note Through the Wire” by Doug Gold
• “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
• “Send For Me” by Lauren Fox
• “We Begin At the End” by Chris Whitaker
LARGE PRINT
• “Honey Girl” by Morgan Rogers
• “The Last Night in London” by Karen White
• “The Letter Keeper” by Charles Martin
• “Return to the Big Valley” by Wanda E. Brunstetter
• “A Song for the Road” by Kathleen Basi
• “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Infinity Courts” by Akemi Dawn Bowman
• “Not My Problem” by Ciara Smyth
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dungeon Critters” by Natalie Riess (graphic novel)
• “InvestiGATORS: Off the hook” by John Patrick Green (graphic novel)
• “Shirley & Jamila Save Their Summer” by Gillian Goerz
• “The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez” by Adrianna Cuevas
———
Nonfiction
• “Human Body!” Smithsonian
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Fair and Square” by Heather Ayris Burnell
———
Nonfiction
• “Let’s Talk About Body Boundaries, Consent and Respect” by Jayneen Sanders
• “Meet a Nurse” by Cyndy Unwin
• “Send a Girl” by Jessica M. Rinker
———
Wonderbooks
• “Bear Came Along” by Richard Morris
• “Jack B. Ninja” by Tim McCanna
• “Piranhas Don’t Eat Bananas” by Aaron Blabey
• “Secrets According to Humphrey” by Betty G. Birney
• “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat” by Julie Falatko
ADULT DVDs
• “Above Suspicion”
• “The Courier”
• “Kinky Boots”
• “Voyagers”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.