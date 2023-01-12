Toastmaster Stan Sudbeck called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Avera Pavilion. Steve Anderson acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Ashley Dimmer presented her word of the day “spontaneous,” an adverb meaning “happening or arising without apparent external cause.”
Following introductions of all members, President Sheila Ulrich conducted an induction of two new members to the club: Heather Thomas and Joseph Tielke.
As Table Topics master, Ulrich asked Derek Van Heek, Jeff Kloucek, Heather Thomas, Joseph Tielke and Danny Melena questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Melena as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Dimmer noted uses of the word of the day and effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Van Heek was the day’s timer.
As General Evaluator, Jan Schiferl evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best table topics award went to Jan Schiferl. Toastmaster Sudbeck adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 for more information.
