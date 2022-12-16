Dear Car Talk:
I took my 2016 Genesis (bought used) in for an oil change and was informed that the end of the dip stick broke off. The mechanic said the broken off piece would sit in the sludge and would cause no problem.
He replaced the dip stick. I have now driven 8,000 miles with no symptoms. Should I have the piece removed or just continue as is? Thanks. — Mort
On our NPR radio show, before a break, my late brother and I used to warn listeners, “don’t touch that dial, or the end of your dipstick will fall off.” I think you’re the first recorded case of it ever actually happening, Mort. Congratulations.
Now you can forget all about it.
Your mechanic is right. Oil collects in the oil pan, at the very bottom of your engine. From there, the oil pump sucks it up and sends it all over the engine, to the places it’s needed. Then, gravity slowly draws it back down to the oil pan. Rinse, lather, repeat.
So, why won’t a broken piece of dipstick get sucked into the oil pump, jam it up and cause your engine to seize? Because the oil pump has a screen on its pickup, to make sure nothing but oil gets sucked into it.
It’s a fine mesh screen, and there’s no way a section of dipstick — or anything non-fluid — can ever get through it. So, it’ll just sit there on the bottom of the oil pan until someday in the future you send the car to the crusher, and that dip stick remnant becomes part of a 3x3 cube.
If it really bothers you, Mort — if you’ve been getting up in the middle of the night and pacing over this — next time you get your oil changed, your mechanic can try to get it out with a magnet attached to a wire or a coat hanger.
Once the oil is drained, he can toss a magnet in the drain hole, and try to fish around and grab that rogue section of dipstick — which is ferrous metal and will be attracted to a magnet.
If he’s able to get it out, you can take it home, have it made into a necklace and wear it as a good luck charm.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
