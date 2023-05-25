YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
President Liz mentioned the display of brochures available with information about upcoming tours. She also invited members to place bids on the baskets provided by the officers. Proceeds from the basket auction will benefit the Heritage Park project at the Mead.
Pauline Akland introduced a very special guest – her grandson Kohen. Pauline also reported on the club’s participation in the recent Keep Yankton Beautiful clean-up event.
Minutes of the April meeting were approved as presented on motion by Dee Carson, second by Katherine French. Secretary read communications received during the month.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report. Discussion followed on how to keep a record of how the fund-raising tours are adding to the money available for the club’s many charitable projects.
Committee Reports: Vicki Swensen gave the Leadership report consisting of an overview of the benefits resulting from GFWC membership. Continuing the March Women’s Month’s emphasis on supporting strong women, Cindy Montgomery presented a report on Elizabeth Warren, entailing the many obstacles she overcame in becoming a strong voice for women.
Unfinished Business: Sheets were circulated for members to sign up for our continuing project of volunteering at the food pantry at the Contact Center. Ruth Ann Dannenbring reminded members of our commitment to sponsor an old-fashioned bake sale for the Heritage Park event at the Mead on June 4. Baked items are to be there between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on sale day. She also offered raffle tickets for sale for the benefit.
New Business: President Liz presented a proposal to participate in the nation-wide GFWC National Day of Service on Saturday, September 30. Discussion followed on determining what our project should be. The club will register for the event with project to be decided on later.
Academic Awards Night is scheduled for May 15. We will present the GFWC scholarship to the chosen recipient at the ceremony.
President Liz reminded officers of the May 11 planning meeting and the May 18 meeting for all callers and committee members. All members should review their information and provide any needed corrections so that the 2023-24 booklets can have current information. Certificates for club project awarded at the recent state convention were displayed.
Basket auction winners were Ruth Ann Dannenbring, Karen Girard, Annaliese Dehmer and Cindy Montgomery.
Members celebrating birthdays in May, June, July and August were recognized with the singing of the “birthday song.” Cares and concerns of members was discussed. Velma Kuchta was recognized as she retires from 40 years of teaching followed by 20 years of service at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home. Door prize winners were Mary Lee Stewart, Marlys Blaalid, Emily VanDerhule, Barb Law, Peggy Schiedel, and Susie Medlin.
Motion by Vicki Swensen, second by Sylvia Helgestad to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at Yankton Elks Lodge at noon on May 22, 2023, with 14 members present.
Past-president Kathy Quinlivan called the meeting to order and lead the group in the pledge of allegiance. Kathy reminded everyone that there is no meeting next week due to Memorial Day and MMU scholarship applications are due 6/1.
Announcements: Paula Tacke gave an update on events at the Mead Museum including new summer hours and the Heritage Park fundraiser event with raffle drawing, music and tours 6/4 from noon-4pm. Linda Dobrovolny reviewed library events including One Book South Dakota author visit 6/6 at noon and Cemetery Walk 6/7 - tickets are on sale and going fast. Sherri Rodgers-Conti announced the CASA Board is hosting her retirement open house Thursday, 5/25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Ben’s Brew Station.
Member Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, was hostess and speaker. She gave a very informative update on various development projects around Yankton, including construction projects, expansions and housing development.
The next meeting will be held on Monday 6/5/23 at noon at Yankton Elks Lodge and on Zoom.
Guests and new members are welcome; for more information, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Twenty members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck meeting on May 21 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Allen, Atkinson, Avon, Vermillion and Yankton. President Mark Westerman called the meeting to order. Steve Hamilton gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report. Membership stands at 90, of which 15 are LifeTime Members.
John Lillevold talked about holding a Young Eagles Rally on June 10 from 8 a.m.-noon at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport to give kids aged 8-17 years old a free airplane ride. He called for pilots and ground volunteers for the event. Kids will be asked to donate a non-perishable food item to the Contact Center Food Pantry. Registration forms will be available for a parent or guardian to sign on the day of the rally.
It was announced that the date for the Yankton airport breakfast was Sept. 17
Steve Hamilton reported that 19 members and guests picked up litter around the airport on May 20. The most unusual item found was a young fawn hiding motionless in the tall grass along Peninah Street. The litter crew was treated to ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, and drum sticks afterward.
The members voted to provide $200 to fund free food for flyers going to and from AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wis., in late July. The “Oshkosh Special” at Yankton’s airport includes discounted fuel to attract flyers, several of whom stay overnight.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck on June 18 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.