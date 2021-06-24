ROY ANDERSON UNIT NO. 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit No. 12 American Legion Auxiliary met June 14, 2021, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened according to ritual.
Seven officers answered roll call. Thirteen other members introduced themselves.
The minutes were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Dorothy Johansen, second by Jane Kopecky. Motion carried.
Reports: Cheers — Deanna Branaugh has reported sending greetings during the month. Poppies – Successful distribution of poppies was reported. President Diede thanked Priscilla Mazourek for her work on the poppy project each year. Membership — New books are in process; Helen Simpson requested assistance in their preparation. She also read a letter resigning the position of chairman after serving faithfully since 2003. Girls State — Current Chairman Gert Boyles is establishing a committee to take over the duties for next year.
Old Business: A donation will made to Christ Episcopal Church for the use of their facilities for the ALA meetings.
New Business: President Diede announced that committee chairmen and monthly hostesses have been assigned for next year. She also reminded members of the State Convention in Huron June 25-27th.
Discussion was held on making a donation to the VFW to help in their re-opening. Motion by Gert Boyles, second by Gladys Johnson to donate $1000 to the VFW. Motion carried.
President Diede thanked Helen Simpson for her years of service as membership chairman of the club, and also thanked the callers who stay in monthly contact with members.
Motion made by Sandy Johnson, second by Betty Adam to pay a bill for flowers for the recent memorial service. A motion was made by Gert Boyles, second by Jane Kopecy to authorize the treasurer to pay bills that are presented during the summer when the ALA does not meet. Motion carried.
Discussion held on where to hold ALA meetings starting in the fall. Majority agreed to return to meeting at the VFW.
With no further business to come before the members, the meeting was adjourned.
Following adjournment, two of the girls who attended Girls State this year shared some of their experiences with the club. A highlight for Chloe who participated as a member of Journalism City was the opportunity to interview Gov. Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson. Emma stated that as a state representative, she helped pass a bill to outlaw a certain grass that can be fatal to dogs. Both girls reported enjoying the Girls State experience.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Seventeen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for a potluck supper on June 20 at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. The potluck featured grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Participants came from Allen, Menno, Tyndall, Vermillion, Yankton, and Spokane, Washington.
There was a decorated sheet cake celebrating Alan Fenner’s completion and current flight testing of an RV-9A aircraft that he built from a kit over a 17-year period. President Alan Fenner called the meeting to order. The YRAA currently has 94 members of which 13 are Lifetime Members. Jo Wohlenberg gave the treasurer’s report. Steve Hamilton recapped the Young Eagles Rally held on June 19 where 22 kids aged 8-17 years old were given free airplane rides. Two kids were from Crofton, two from Bloomfield, three from Tabor, 14 from Yankton, and one from Glenridge, NJ. The YRAA will be holding an airport breakfast on September 19 at the Yankton airport. The Vermillion Airport breakfast is set for August 29 and will be conducted by the Vermillion Lions Club as a fundraiser for the Senior Center.
The next YRAA meeting is set for August 15 at 6:00 PM at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
